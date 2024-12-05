Hero deacon who jumped on gunman awarded for his bravery by Fox Nation, surprised by man he saved

An American hero who tackled a Pennsylvania church gunman was surprised by the pastor he saved while being recognized for his bravery at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards.

Deacon Clarence McCallister of Jesus' Dwelling Place in North Braddock, Pa., watched in horror when an armed man pointed his gun at Pastor Glenn Germany in the middle of a church service in May.

When the man pulled the trigger, the gun did not fire and McCallister tackled him before he could take another shot. Months later, the two united on the Fox Nation stage at the Patriot Awards and expressed gratitude to God for sparing their lives.

"In America here, we're all heroes," McCallister said while accepting the "Award for Bravery" and expressing gratitude to his family. "We're all heroes. We all have the heart to do whatever it takes that we need to do... We got mother instincts. We're going to do anything to protect our children. We're going to do anything to protect our loved ones."

PENNSYLVANIA MAN AIMS GUN AT PASTOR IN CHURCH, INTERRUPTS SERMON ON VIDEO

Germany, who surprised his McCallister in a heartfelt entrance, said it's "good to be alive."

"I thank God for protecting me and watching over me," Germany said. "I thank God for keeping this angel. Hallelujah! Having him making sure that nothing happened to no one else inside our building. So, I'm really grateful. I truly thank the Lord for protecting me."

"Today is the day of Thanksgiving," he continued. "I'm thankful for my lovely wife who was here with me, and she's always been an anchor for me, and I'm just so grateful to have her in my life."

Germany also offered a "true, sincere word" to President-elect Donald Trump in light of the attempt on his life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The young man who attempted that, I forgave him, and it's all about us loving these young men, young women who are going through mental illness," Germany said. "They need our help, and I'm just praying today that we can work together and show them love. God bless you, America. We have the greatest country, and I pray that it becomes the safest and greatest country."

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.