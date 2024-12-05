Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Canada

Canada bans more assault firearms, suggests donating guns to Ukraine

Canada will also implement stricter border security efforts to restrict illegal firearms from entering

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Mexico, Canada ready to work together on drugs and illegal immigration after Trump tariff proposal Video

Mexico, Canada ready to work together on drugs and illegal immigration after Trump tariff proposal

Main Street Matters Podcast co-host and Job Creators Network Foundation President, Elaine Parker, and Filipo Marc Winery owner, Gerard Giacona, join 'Fox News Live' to weigh in on Trump's tariff proposal and holiday sales expectations. 

Canada on Thursday announced a ban on 324 assault-style firearms in a continued effort for more stringent gun control.

Leaders in Canada also said that they are working with the government of Ukraine to see how the guns can be donated to support the fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"Every bit of assistance we can offer to the Ukrainians is one step toward their victory," Defense Minister Bill Blair said.

The latest restriction, announced by Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, also includes investments in border security in an effort to stop smuggling and trafficking, as well as strengthening firearms controls, and tougher penalties for gun traffickers.

FACEBOOK STILL SILENT AFTER SUDDENLY BANNING THEN REINSTATING THIS POPULAR GUN MANUFACTURER

National Defense Minister Bill Blair

National Defense Minister Bill Blair speaks at a press conference on new measures to strengthen gun control in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

The restrictions will be implemented immediately, the agency noted.

TED CRUZ, GOP LAWMAKERS URGE SCOTUS TO END ‘MEXICO’S ASSAULT ON OUR SECOND AMENDMENT'

"This means these firearms can no longer be used," Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said.

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc speaks virtually at a press conference on new measures to strengthen gun control in Ottawa, Ontario, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

The shoring up of gun control laws in Canada came after the May 2020 ban of 1,500 makes and models of firearms. Last month, that number grew to more than 2,000 as new models were identified.

"Firearms designed for the battlefield plainly do not belong in our communities," Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, said. "Too often, these types of weapons have been used to commit some of the worst atrocities Canada has ever witnessed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to Public Safety Canada for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.