Actress dies after consuming amphibian's venom at spiritual cleansing retreat

Mexican actress Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez, 33, died after participating in a cleansing ritual

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A Mexican actress is dead after voluntarily participating in a spiritual cleansing ritual during which she reportedly consumed poisonous Amazonian frog venom.

Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez, 33, took some of the poison as part of a spiritual cleansing return that some South American natives have used for toxic cleansing, according to local reports. 

Rodríguez started throwing up and had severe diarrhea.

She first refused help while feeling ill but eventually gave in when her friend visited and her condition worsened, witnesses said.

Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez

Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez, 33, died Sunday after participating in a spiritual cleansing. (Jam Press)

Mexican production company Mapache Films confirmed the death, saying she was a "beloved colleague and friend."

"With deep regret, we mourn the death of our beloved colleague and friend, Marcela Alcázar Rodríguez," the production company wrote in a social media post.

"Her passing left an immense emptiness in our hearts and in our professional community. Her dedication, joy and commitment left a profound mark on all of us who had the privilege of working beside her."

A Cuban tree frog is seen in Lake Worth, Fla., in 2010.

A tree frog in South Florida.  (Thomas Cordy/USA Today Network)

Kambo is a South American healing ritual that incorporates the poisonous secretions of a frog, according to Healthline.

"The frog secretes the substance as a defense mechanism to kill or subdue animals that try to eat it. Some humans, on the other hand, apply the substance to their body for its alleged health benefits," the outlet said.

Police are investigating a shaman’s involvement in the incident.

