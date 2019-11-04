Trump wants Republicans to release own impeachment probe transcripts, suggests key witness is 'Never-Trumper'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day and new work week ...

Trump wants Republicans to release their own accounts from impeachment probe, suggests key witness is 'Never-Trumper'

President Trump on Sunday urged Republicans privy to last week's House Intelligence Committee hearings to come forward with their own transcripts from the closed-door meetings that Democrats claim bolstered their claim for impeachment. Trump also appeared to suggest that he has information that a recent witness, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, is a “Never-Trumper.” He was asked about any evidence he may have about Vindman and he responded, “We’ll be showing that to you real soon.”

Vindman, who serves as a director on the National Security Council (NSC), testified last week in a closed-door hearing about his concerns about the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr and a prior meeting with Ambassador Sondland about investigating Joe Biden and his son. A whistleblower's complaint about the phone call is at the center of House Democrats' formal impeachment inquiry of the president. Trump has denied any wrongdoing suggested that the impeachment investigation is simply another attempt by Democrats to damage his presidency after the Mueller report fell short. Click here for more on our top story.

In other impeachment inquiry developments and what's ahead: Trump's request from Republicans came as a lawyer for the anonymous whistleblower said Sunday his client is willing to answer written questions submitted by House Republicans. The surprise offer, made to Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, would allow Republicans to ask questions of the whistleblower without having to go through the committee's chairman, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Late Sunday, House Oversight Committee ranking member Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seemingly rejected the offer from whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid, saying "written answers will not provide a sufficient opportunity to probe all the relevant facts and cross-examine the so-called whistleblower."

Meanwhile, Democrats reportedly are set to call in 11 witnesses to testify in private depositions this week, including Energy Secretary Rick Perry and former national security adviser John Bolton. It's unclear whether any of them will come to Capitol Hill.

Perry, the first member of Trump's Cabinet asked to appear before the House, is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Energy Department spokeswoman Shaylyn Hynes indicated Friday that Perry would not appear for the closed-door hearing but would consider testifying in a public session. The committees have invited Bolton to appear Thursday but not issued a subpoena for his testimony. Bolton's lawyer has said he will not appear without a subpoena.

Omar backs Sanders in big way at rally, calls for end to 'Western imperialism' amid 'Lock him up!' chants

Amid repeated chants of "Lock him up!" and "Green New Deal," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., issued a full-throated endorsement of Bernie Sanders at a spirited rally in Minneapolis' Williams Arena on Sunday night, saying a "mass movement of the working class" is needed to take down President Trump and end "Western imperialism." "I am excited for President Bernie Sanders!" Omar thundered at the conclusion of her remarks, as rock music blared throughout the University of Minnesota venue.

At no point did either Omar or Sanders attempt to stop attendees from shouting "Lock him up" whenever Trump was invoked. Last year, CNBC's John Harwood had predicted that "any serious Democratic candidate will make a point of shutting down" such chants directed at the president. Click here for more.

Airlines to show Boeing 737 MAX is safe with demonstration flights

After the Federal Aviation Administration and Boeing say that the currently grounded 737 MAX jets are safe to fly, airlines reportedly plan to do their own special tests to reassure the public. The carriers will do their own demonstration flights without passengers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The test flights will have senior officials on board to raise confidence. It could take month or more could pass between when regulators clear the plane to fly and when airlines are ready for passengers to board again.

The 737 MAX jets were grounded worldwide eight months ago following two deadly accidents. American and United have taken the 737 MAX off its schedules until January and Southwest has pulled it until February.

ICYMI: Trump slams California Gov. Newsom over handling of wildfires, threatens to cut federal funding

With wildfires ravaging many parts of California, President Trump put pressure on Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday morning by suggesting there won't be any more federal funding to battle the wildfires unless the state improves its forest management system. In a series of tweets Sunday, Trump wrote that Newsom, a Democrat, has "done a terrible job of forest management." “Every year, as the fire’s rage & California burns, it is the same thing-and then he comes to the Federal Government for $$$ help. No more," Trump wrote. "Get your act together Governor. You don't see close to the level of burn in other states."

Gov. Newsom responded by tweeting, "You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation."

McDonald’s fires CEO for inappropriate relationship with employee

McDonald’s announced the ouster of CEO Steve Easterbook Sunday over an inappropriate relationship with an employee. The company’s board determined that Easterbrook “violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee,” it announced.

Desiree Moore, an attorney for Easterbrook, told FOX Business that Easterbrook "acknowledges his error in judgment and supports the company’s decision." McDonald’s named Chris Kempczinski, the McDonald’s USA president, as its new president and CEO. He was also elected to the board of directors.

Two California murder suspects escape from jail prompting frantic search.

Millions of cannabis plants with 'black market' value of $1B seized and destroyed.

Greg Norman hits Tiger Woods over handwritten letter slight.

Federal investigators probe Under Armour's accounting.

The Popeyes chicken sandwich is back amidst ongoing chicken wars.

Lottery winner scores second $1M jackpot in just 18 months.



Steve Hilton argues on "The Next Revolution" that not a single fact in Trump impeachment inquiry justifies the overturning of an election -- that's why Democrats and the media are so hysterical.

