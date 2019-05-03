Trump tells Dems ‘It’s done,’ says McGahn won’t testify; Ukraine embassy says DNC operative sought Trump info

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know today…

Trump tells Dems ‘it’s over,’ says McGahn won’t testify, hits Biden’s ‘very dumb statement’ in Fox News interview

President Trump told Fox News in an exclusive wide-ranging interview Thursday evening that the White House has lost patience with congressional Democrats, and forcefully dismissed their efforts to subpoena former White House counsel Don McGahn and other administration officials to testify.

"They've testified for many hours, all of them. I would say, it's done," Trump told Fox News' Chief Intelligence Correspondent Catherine Herridge. "Nobody has ever done what I've done. I've given total transparency. It's never happened before like this. They shouldn't be looking anymore. It's done."

Attorney General Bill Barr made the right call in deciding not to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, Trump said, following his testimony Wednesday in the Senate. House Democrats had insisted that committee counsel, rather than members of Congress, question Barr.

Ukraine embassy says DNC operative reached out for dirt on Trump in 2016

Ukraine's embassy wrote that a Democratic National Committee (DNC) insider reached out in 2016 seeking dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump's team, according to a bombshell new report Thursday that further fueled Republican allegations that Democrats were the ones improperly colluding with foreign agents during the campaign. Ambassador Valeriy Chaly said DNC contractor Alexandra Chalupa pushed for Ukraine's then-President Petro Poroshenko to mention Paul Manafort's ties to Ukraine publicly during a visit to the U.S., and sought detailed financial information on his dealings in the country, the Hill reported. At the time, Manafort was Trump's campaign chairman.

Alabama Dem attacks Trump Jr. with slur after abortion comments spark outcry

The Democrat from Alabama who sparked outrage with his remarks defending abortion attacked Donald Trump Jr., saying he's "proof" that mothers should have the right to abort their children. State Rep. John Rogers of Birmingham caused an uproar while expressing his opposition to the approved bill that would outlaw all abortions in Alabama with the exception of those for women whose pregnancies cause a risk to their health.

Florida Legislature passes GOP ban on sanctuary-city policies; DeSantis expected to sign into law

The Florida Legislature passed a high-profile Republican bill on Thursday banning sanctuary policies that protect undocumented immigrants and requiring law enforcement officials to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. The bill passed the House on a 68-45 vote with Democrats opposed, shortly after it cleared the Senate by a 22-18 mostly party-line vote, as the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported. Gov. Ron DeSantis has supported the measure and is expected to sign it into law.

Another conflict of interest pops up in Kim Foxx’s handling of Jussie Smollett case

The Cook County, Ill., judge set to decide whether a special prosecutor should be appointed to investigate why charges were dropped against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett has a son who works in the state's attorney's office. The news sets up another potential conflict of interest for State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office and its handling of the controversial case. Judge Leroy Martin Jr. addressed a petition Thursday filed by retired Appellate Judge Sheila O'Brien to recuse himself and assign the case to a judge outside Cook County. Martin's son, Leroy Martin III, is an assistant state's attorney who has worked under Foxx for more than a year. He was hired in April 2018.

Stephen Moore slams CNN, NYT for digging through 10-year-old divorce settlement for 'dirt'

Mount Everest is covered in garbage and dead bodies: report

Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in 'Star Wars,' has died, his family says

What to expect from the April jobs report.

Drug company founder, executives convicted of bribe scheme that fueled US opioid crisis

Billionaire Mark Cuban reveals shocking ‘side hustle' that paid $25 an hour: ‘I’d take that job now’

1937: Margaret Mitchell wins the Pulitzer Prize for her novel, "Gone with the Wind."

1802: Washington, D.C., is incorporated as a city.

1469: Political theorist Niccolo Machiavelli is born in Florence, Italy.

