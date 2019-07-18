Trump slams 'The Squad'; Outrage over supporters' 'Send her back!' chants

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day...

Trump takes aim at 'The Squad' as supporters chant, 'Send her back!'

President Trump, at a fiery "Make America Great Again" campaign rally Wednesday night in Greenville, N.C., blasted far-left Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts as his feud with the four members of "The Squad" showed no signs of dying down. As many supporters chanted, "Send her back!," Trump took aim at Omar, saying she "smeared U.S. service members in 'Black Hawk Down.' She slandered the brave Americans trying to keep peace in Somalia," a dig at her Somali-American heritage. The president also said Omar blamed America for the economic crisis in Venezuela and refused to condemn Al Qaeda.

The "Send her back!" chants referred to Trump's tweet on Sunday in which the president asked why "Democrat Congresswomen" don't "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came, then come back and show us how it is done." Omar responded to the chants Wednesday by quoting iconic poet Maya Angelou on Twitter. 2020 Democrat presidential candidates Sens. Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand slammed Trump and accused him of stoking racism and xenophobia.

Democrat's revived push to impeach Trump killed by Dem-controlled House

The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to set aside a resolution by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, to introduce article of impeachment against President Trump – the third time the Houston-area lawmaker has taken a shot at impeaching the president, but the first since Democrats regained control of the House. Lawmakers voted 332-95 to table Green’s resolution, which was widely opposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other top Democrats worried that the measure would force vulnerable swing-district lawmakers into peril ahead of the 2020 elections. The bipartisan vote shelved any chance of bringing forth articles of impeachment against Trump in the near future.

House Democrats vote to hold Barr, Ross in criminal contempt over citizenship census question

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in criminal contempt, saying they were stonewalling congressional probes into the Trump administration's efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The vote to hold Barr and Ross in contempt was 230-198, with four Democrats and all Republicans voting no. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, now an independent after leaving the Republican Party, voted yes. Ross issued a statement immediately after the vote, charging that House Democrats were engaging in a "PR stunt" and "political games."

Jon Stewart slams two Republican senators for delaying vote on 9/11 compensation fund

Comedian and activist Jon Stewart blasted two Republican senators for delaying a vote on reauthorizing the 9/11 victims compensation fund as a first responder-turned-activist claimed they "lack humanity." Citing the national debt, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., derailed the attempt by Democrats on Wednesday to fast-track an extension to the compensation fund for 9/11 victims. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, placed a procedural hold on the legislation. Despite the roadblock, the reauthorization bill will eventually pass the Senate, Stewart predicted. "It's absolutely outrageous, and you'll pardon me if I'm not impressed in any way by Rand Paul's fiscal responsibility virtue signaling," he said in an interview on "Special Report" on Wednesday.

Thousands demand Puerto Rico governor's resignation

Thousands gathered Wednesday in San Juan to demand the resignation of Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló over the leak of online chats that show him making misogynistic slurs and mocking his constituents. Wednesday's mass demonstration was the second this week against the embattled leader. Waving Puerto Rican flags -- some in black and gray to signal their discontent with the government -- and chanting demands that Rosselló step down, demonstrators of every age group said they were fed up with the corruption of elected officials. The crowd included "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, pop star Ricky Martin and reggaeton artists Benito Martinez Ocasio -- known as "Bad Bunny" -- and Residente.)

Creator of 'Storm Area 51' comes forward after satirical Facebook page takes off.

At least 23 believed dead, 36 injured in arson at Japanese film studio.

Famed Crystal Cathedral reopens as Roman Catholic church after $72M renovation.

Netflix blames content slate for rare subscriber growth miss.

Elderly robocall scam victim committed suicide after 'fraudsters' stole life savings.

FaceApp security concerns arise as Russian-owned face-aging app goes viral.

Laura Ingraham has a warning for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: You can't negotiate with "The Squad" -- they will bring down the entire Democratic Party.

