Ingraham to Pelosi: You can't negotiate with 'the squad'

Fox News' Laura Ingraham had strong words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday criticizing her for the way she handled Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her cohorts.

"You cannot negotiate with the squad. You give them an inch they'll take the party and then the country. It's their way or the highway," Ingraham said on "The Ingraham Angle."

"And if they don't get their way they're going gonna call you a racist and they're going to burn the entire party down."

Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., reignited their battle with Pelosi while appearing on "CBS This Morning."

Ingraham also warned "the squad" not to believe the media hype pointing out President Trump's voters were turned off by the group's views.

"[The congresswomen] are huge turn offs to millions of Americans. Not because of their race or ethnicity, no. But because of their views," Ingraham said.

There Fox News host also warned Democrats that if Democrats win the presidency and their policies do impact America negativeley, a more "potent" Trump like figure could rise.

"If a Democrat should, God forbid, win the presidency these people will have an outsized influence on their policies. The economy will tank. Discontent and misery will follow. Then you'll see a much more potent populist figure rise up. A figure that might make Trump look like a pussycat," Ingraham said.