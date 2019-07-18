At least 12 believed dead, 35 injured in arson at Japanese film studio

A Japanese fire official says at least 12 people are presumed dead and more could be missing after they were trapped by fire at a popular animation production studio in Kyoto.

Kyoto fire department official Satoshi Fujiwara says 35 others have been injured, some of them critically.

He says firefighters found 12 people who are presumed dead inside the three-story building that was gutted by the blaze.

'MENACING' FIRE WHIRL WHIPPED UP BY 'TURBULENT' WINDS DURING BLAZE IN WASHINGTON

He says there are several others — up to 18 — who could not be reached but it is not clear if all those had reported to work Thursday.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A man is suspected of starting the fire early Thursday. He is among those injured in a hospital.