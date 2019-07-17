Jon Stewart blasts Rand Paul's 9/11 compensation fund vote delay, accuses him of 'fiscal responsibility virtue signaling'

Comedian and activist Jon Stewart blasted two Republican senators for delaying a vote on reauthorizing the 9/11 victims compensation fund and a first responder-turned-activist claimed they "lack humanity."

The reauthorization bill will eventually pass the Senate, despite the roadblock caused by Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, Stewart claimed Wednesday on "Special Report."

"It's absolutely outrageous, and you'll pardon me if I'm not impressed in any way by Rand Paul's fiscal responsibility virtue signaling," he said.

"Rand Paul presented tissue paper avoidance of the $1.5 trillion tax cut that added hundreds of billions of dollars to our deficit and now he stands up at the last minute, after 15 years of blood, sweat, and tears from the 9/11 community, to say that it's all over now and we're going to balance the budget on the backs of the 9/11 first responder community."

Lee placed a procedural hold on the legislation, a Senate aide told the New York Post.

Joining Stewart on the program, John Feal of the Feal Good Foundation -- a former first responder who joined with the ex-"Daily Show" host to work on behalf of 9/11 victims -- said residents of the senators' home states should be upset.

"The people from the state of Kentucky and the people from the state of Utah deserve much better," he said.

"I think they lack humanity," he added of Paul and Lee.

Feal continued, praising other lawmakers for trying to bring the reauthorization legislation to a vote.

He credited Senate Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. for their efforts to fast-track the bill.

Gillibrand's unanimous consent request on the Senate floor was blocked by Paul's objection.

After the move, a spokesperson for Paul said the Senator is"not blocking anything," and instead is trying to figure out how to pay for it.

"Senator Paul is not blocking anything. He is simply seeking to pay for it. As with any bill, Senator Paul always believes it needs to be paid for. Senator Paul is simply offering an amendment, which other senators support, to pay for this legislation," a spokesperson told Fox News in a statement.

In another statement, New York's other senator, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, echoed Stewart and Feal -- criticizing Paul for his motion.

"I would say to my friend from Kentucky, throughout the history of America, when our young men and women—and older men and women—volunteered in the armed services and risked their lives for our freedom, we came back and gave them healthcare," he said.

"And we’re still working on making it better. Why are these people any different?"

In their interview with Bret Baier, Feal and Stewart claimed Paul and Lee, "are going to lose."

Paul's motion was, "outrageous," Feal said, before blasting Paul's statement.

"Any statement that they come out with doesn't hold water with me."

