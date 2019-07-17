Trump, at fiery 'MAGA' rally, slams 'bullsh--' 'witch hunt,' cheers failed impeachment push

President Trump, at an emotional "Make America Great Again" campaign rally Wednesday night in Greenville, North Carolina, blasted the so-called "witch hunt" as "bullsh--," and cheered the House vote to set aside articles of impeachment proposed by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas.

"Could you imagine what it could have been if we didn't have the witch hunt," Trump said, lambasting Special Counsel Robert Mueller's over two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

"What happened to me with this witch hunt should never be allowed to happen to another president of the United States, never ever again."

The rally was also Trump's first appearance since a developing feud with progressive Democrats, and a string of comments they slammed as "racist."

"I just heard that the United States House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to kill the most ridiculous project I ever worked on" Trump said at the top of his rally referring to an impeachment resolution proposed by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas that was widely opposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other top Democrats.

"The resolution-- how stupid is that-- on impeachment."

Trump called the 332-95 vote to sideline an impeachment resolution Wednesday "totally lopsided" and instead touted his administration's strong economy and low unemployment numbers.

"And they want to try and impeach," he said. "It's a disgrace."

The House voted to table proposed articles of impeachment waged against Trump after a series of tweets on Sunday calling for a group of four congresswomen dubbed the "squad" to "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done."

The four congresswomen Trump aimed against included Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts all of whom are American citizens and three of whom were born in the United States.

The congresswomen, along with several other lawmakers condemned the statements as racist and Trump fired back saying "Those Tweets were NOT Racist. I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!"

Ocasio-Cortez rebutted the president saying "You have a racist mind in your head, and a racist heart in your chest. That's why you violate the rights of children and tell the Congresswomen who represent your home borough, to "go back to my country.""

