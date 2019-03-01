Trump still sees North Korea deal ‘down the line'; How Cohen shot down the 'collusion' narrative

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Friday, March 1, 2019

TRUMP STILL SEES NORTH KOREA DEAL 'DOWN THE LINE': In an exclusive interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity following the abrupt end to his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, President Trump said he remains hopeful that a denuclearization deal will eventually be made with the rogue nation ... "He’s a different kind of a guy, and I just said, look, this isn’t going to be working," Trump said. "I have feeling something down the line will happen. And it'll happen, it'll be good." While Trump sought a complete denuclearization in the Vietnam summit, North Korea wanted only to "de-nuke certain areas," the president explained, adding that he was reluctant to ease sanctions. Still, Trump said, Kim has promised not to resume testing nuclear missiles and he believes Vietnam summit was productive. “I think we had a very good two days, but I just don’t think maybe either of us were ready,” he said.

HOW COHEN UNDERMINED THE ‘COLLUSION’ NARRATIVE: Testimony this week by former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen has undermined Democrats’ longstanding claims that President Trump's team colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says ... In his opening commentary on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday, the Fox News host cited four key moments from Cohen's Wednesday appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee: (1) Cohen told members of the House panel he's never been to the Czech Republic. A key allegation in the Russia collusion narrative is that Cohen met with Russian agents in Prague, Czech Republic, in 2016 to help secure a Trump election win. (2) Cohen said he had "no reason to believe" a rumored salacious videotape of Trump with prostitutes even exists (3) Cohen said he saw no evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia (4) Cohen said Trump never directed him to lie to Congress. Click here to watch Tucker Carlson's must-see commentary.

MAXINE WATERS CALLS FOR TRUMP FOUNDATION PROBE: With the dust still settling from Michael Cohen’s explosive public testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on Thursday called for a full investigation into the Trump Foundation, President Trump’s former nonprofit organization, which she asserted was a front for tax evasion and other illicit transactions ... "There's one thing that I think should not be missed that came out of the hearing," said Waters, who heads the House Financial Services Committee. "And that is how [Trump] directed payments into the foundation to keep from paying taxes," the Washington Post reported. Following Cohen's testimony on Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Republicans on Thursday referred the ex-Trump attorney to the Justice Department for alleged perjury, claiming he lied during sworn testimony before the panel about a number of issues.

SHOWING AOC WHO'S 'BOSS'? CUOMO TRIES TO WOO AMAZON BACK TO NYC: It may be more proof that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez isn’t the darling of all Democrats in New York. Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., has reportedly penned a full-page letter to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as he clings to hope that he can win back the tech giant and lure it to New York City, where it recently scrapped plans to build a second headquarters campus, a report said Thursday ... The open letter, signed in support by more than 70 unions and politicians, including former Mayor David Dinkins, urged Bezos and Amazon executives to reconsider its decision to pull out of the project, the New York Times reported. The letter, paid for by the Partnership for New York City, was set to appear in Friday’s edition of the Times. Amazon’s pullout followed a campaign by Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives against the plan, which they argued was a massive tax break for a large corporation and would drive less-affluent residents out of city neighborhoods.

KUDLOW AT CPAC: ‘PUT SOCIALISM ON TRIAL’: Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday implored conservative activists not to "stand idly by" amid the rise of socialism on the left ... "I want you to put socialism on trial,” Kudlow said during a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, outside Washington. "I don’t want us to stand idly by. I don’t want to let this stuff fester. I want it challenged. I want it debated. I want it rebutted. And I want to convict socialism.” Kudlow also slammed Democrats' embrace of the Green New Deal and "Medicare-for-all." Go to Fox Nation for full coverage and highlights from CPAC 2019. Don't miss Fox News' coverage of President Trump's scheduled address at CPAC on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET

THE SOUNDBITE

WHO'S THE REAL RACIST HERE? - "What I'd like to ask the congresswoman from Michigan is, why does she take the word of a self-confessed perjurer and criminally convicted white man over a black female who's highly educated, rose up through the ranks of one of the most competitive companies in real estate, spoke before 25 million people at the Republican National Convention and now works in one of the most historic administrations in history? That is more racist than being put up there as quote-unquote prop." – Trump administration official Lynne Patton, on "Fox & Friends," defending her presence at Michael Cohen's public hearing before House Oversight Committee after freshman Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib called her a "prop." WATCH

TODAY'S MUST-READS

How House Republicans are making life difficult for Democrats, Pelosi.

Neo-Nazi group’s leader is black man who vows to dissolve it.

Meghan Markle says she plans to raise child with 'fluid approach to gender': report.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Tesla unveils $35K Model 3, shifts all sales online.

Gap, Old Navy to split into separate companies.

Ray Dalio lowered his odds of a recession before 2020. Here's why.

STAY TUNED

On Fox Nation:

‘Quiz Show' Comes Down to Final Question on 'The Five'

Tom Shillue stopped by "The Five" to play "Quiz Show" with Jesse, Dana, Greg, Emily, and Juan. Tom asked the contestants questions such as, “What year was the television invented?” Tune in to see who won. You can watch full episodes of “Quiz Show” on Fox Nation.

Not a subscriber? Click here to join Fox Nation today!

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Fox Nation hosts Diamond & Silk on accusations of racism at the Michael Cohen hearing; actor Kirk Cameron on his efforts to create a pro-life culture; Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knuttson examines the "Momo Challenge." Other special guests include: Tom Homan, former acting ICE director; former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie; Lara Trump, senior adviser to the Trump 2020 campaign.

Your World with Neil Cavuto, 4 p.m. ET: Special guests will include: Sean Spicer, former White House press secretary.

On Fox Business:

Mornings with Maria, 6 a.m. ET: A look at why Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, was right about growth in 2018 and Larry Summers wasn't.

Countdown to the Closing Bell with Liz Claman, 3 p.m. ET: Bob Hormats, vice chairman of Kissinger Associates.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie and Shannon Bream on Michael Cohen's testimony and potential new legal trouble; Adm. James G. Stavridis on fallout from the Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam; Angela Santomero on her new book, "Radical Kindness: The Life-Changing Power of Giving and Receiving." Thomas Kersting on the psychological impact of new media with Jussie Smollett and Covington controversies.

The Tom Shillue Show, 3 p.m. ET: Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek and comedian Jimmy Failla join Tom Shillue to discuss the top headlines of the day.

On Fox News Weekend:

Cavuto Live, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET: Live coverage of President Trump's speech at CPAC 2019. In addition, U.S. Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., and member of the House Oversight Committee, on why he calls Michael Cohen a "fake witness." House Chief Deputy Whip Dan Kildee, D-Mich., on bill to block President Trump’s national emergency declaration. Christian Whiton, former State Department official, on why he says Trump acted like Ronald Reagan by walking away from a potential North Korea deal at the summit in Vietnam.

The Next Revolution, Sunday, 9 p.m. ET: Don't miss Steve Hilton's must-see interview with Ivanka Trump. Click here for a preview!

#TheFlashback

1974: Seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, are indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in.

1961: President John F. Kennedy signs an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.

1932: Charles A. Lindbergh Jr., the 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, is kidnapped from the family home near Hopewell, N.J.. (Remains identified as those of the child would be found the following May.)

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for joining us! Have a good day and weekend! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.