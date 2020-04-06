Trump slams 'complaining' Dem governor at coronavirus briefing as officials brace US for pandemic 'peak'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...

Trump slams 'complaining' Dem Gov. Pritzker at coronavirus briefing as officials brace Americans for 'peak' in pandemic

Saying "we hope we're seeing a leveling off in the hottest spots of them all," President Trump revealed Sunday evening that 1.67 million people have now been tested for coronavirus in the United States as the "light at the end of the tunnel" emerges. However, he also made clear he felt some politicians have let their constituents down during the crisis.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in particular, was "complaining all the time" despite underperforming, Trump charged at a briefing with the president's coronavirus task force. The two officials have sparred in recent days, with the Democrat accusing the White House of failing to provide all the ventilators he wanted.

Earlier on Sunday, U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams issued a dire warning to Americans as the coronavirus outbreak has yet to hit its expected peak but did offer a glimmer of hope in terms of when the situation could improve and how.

“Well, it’s tragically fitting that we’re talking at the beginning of Holy Week because this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly,” Adams told “Fox News Sunday,” comparing it to historic national tragedies. “This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized. It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

Adams then explained that despite what has happened in China and Italy, American individuals and government officials “have a power to change the trajectory of this epidemic.” He pointed to how an aggressive response can mean that an end could be in sight in the coming weeks.

Also at Sunday's briefing, Trump further signaled he'd be open to the government sending out an additional round of stimulus checks to Americans, saying: "I like the concept of it." He added that the current round of stimulus money should be distributed within two weeks. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

- To get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

- New York has first daily drop in coronavirus deaths, Cuomo announces

- British PM Boris Johnson hospitalized after experiencing coronavirus symptoms

Google searches may be useful tool in coronavirus fight, economist says

An economist and expert on big data penned an op-ed in the New York Times Sunday that said Google search terms may help health officials determine the next coronavirus hot spot.

Seth Stephens-Davidowitz, a data scientist, wrote that searches for “I can’t smell” increased in states like Louisiana and New York last week, two of the hardest-hit states in the U.S. It is widely known that the loss of taste and smell is a key indicator of a coronavirus infection.

Stephens-Davidowitz pointed out that Ecuadorians are “making more searches related to the loss of smell than any other country in the world.” Click here for more.

Other related developments:

- Coronavirus could continue into the summer, N.J. governor says

- Pentagon mandates all workers wear face coverings to protect against coronavirus

- Is it safe to go into supermarkets?

Bronx Zoo tiger tests positive for coronavirus, officials say

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for the coronavirus, in what may be the first confirmed case of an animal being infected with the virus in the U.S.

The tiger is a 4-year-old female from Malaysia, officials said. Three other tigers and three African lions also have developed a dry cough and were expected to recover, according to the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16.

The National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the tiger's positive COVID-19 test. Click here for more.

Other coronavirus developments:

- Coronavirus 'Achilles' heel' may have been found, experts say

- Coronavirus in the US: State-by-state breakdown

- Coronavirus: What you need to know

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY'S MUST-READS

America Together: Send us your photos and we'll tell your story as the nation battles coronavirus.

Wis. mayors push for primary election postponement amid coronavirus outbreak.

George W. Bush's 2005 pandemic warning resurfaces, may underscore slip-ups by successors.

ICYMI: Bill Gates: Pandemic is 'nightmare scenario,' but national response can reduce casualties.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Stock futures rise as coronavirus cases stabilize in some areas.

Wells Fargo caps role in coronavirus rescue program at $10B.

Boeing to extend Seattle-area production shutdown amid coronavirus.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Steve Hilton warns that coronavirus cannot kill America, but big government can and will -- if we let it.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Click here to find out what's on Fox News and Fox News Radio today!



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News' Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Keep your chin up and look out for one another -- we will get through this coronavirus crisis together. We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.