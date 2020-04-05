New York has first daily drop in coronavirus deaths, Cuomo announces, as military personnel head to NYC

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York state saw its first drop in daily coronavirus deaths, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday -- as the U.S. Northern Command announced it would deploy a combined total of 1,000 Air Force and Navy medical providers to the New York City area to support relief efforts in the next three days.

Cuomo added that New York also experienced a drop in intensive care admissions and the number of patients who need breathing tubes inserted.

“You could argue that you are seeing a plateauing,” Cuomo told reporters, as he revealed that the state had reported 594 new coronavirus deaths -- down from the 630 reported on Saturday and the 562 on Friday. 4,159 people have died in the state so far.

Pressed on whether the state was at an apex of coronavirus fatalities, Cuomo emphasized that he can't be sure.

"The statisticians will not give you a straight answer on anything," he responded. "At first, it was straight up and straight down, or a total V. Or maybe it's up with a plateau and we're somewhere on the plateau. They don't know."

Separately, the military said that the 1,000 personnel would work in support of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). A total of 300 of these "uniformed medical providers will work from the Javits Center and the rest will deploy to other area locations to expand local medical capabilities in the war against COVID-19," U.S. Northern Command, which is leading coronavirus efforts for the Department of Defense, said.

Americans were bracing for what the nation's top doctor warned Sunday would be “the hardest and saddest week” of their lives while Britain assumed the unwelcome mantle of deadliest coronavirus hotspot in Europe after a record 24-hour jump in deaths that surpassed even hard-hit Italy.

"This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,’’ U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told “Fox News Sunday.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates. Fox News' Kelly Burke and The Associated Press contributed to this report.