Trump says who could potentially fund the rebuild of war-torn enclave and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump says who could fund Gaza rebuild.

2. USAID funneled millions to terrorists.

3. Hegseth renames legendary US base.

MAJOR HEADLINES

'ALL HELL WILL BREAK OUT' – Trump says ceasefire should be canceled if hostages aren't released by Saturday. Continue reading …

COORDINATED EFFORT – Another country buckles, sends planes to US to collect illegal aliens. Continue reading …

RIGHT ON CUE – Calls flood in to report the 'entire corrupt Dem party' after Schumer launches tipline. Continue reading …

TARMAC TRAGEDY – Jet owned by Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil involved in deadly plane crash. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'IRRATIONAL CAMPAIGN' – Trump signs executive order ending ‘forced use of paper straws.’ Continue reading …

LOCKING IN LABOR – Meet the little-known Trump nominee who might need to rely on Dems to cross the finish line. Continue reading …

DOCUMENTS DRAMA – FBI must release Mar-a-Lago records despite Trump's immunity. Continue reading …

CREDIT CRUNCH – What would be the impact of a credit card interest rate cap? Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘CRAZY TALK’ – CNN analyst says Democrats' government shutdown talk ‘makes no sense politically.’ Continue reading …

STALE DEAL – Costco CEO’s ties expose just how deep chain’s commitment is to ‘woke’ liberal policies run. Continue reading …

BATTLE ROYALE – MA university promotes DEI and illegal immigration, challenging Trump EOs. Continue reading …

CLOSING ITS DOORS – PBS closes DEI office, announces diversity officers are leaving in response to Trump executive orders. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Trump's 'vibe shift' is rolling across America. Look at the latest evidence. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Legacy media's long slide into obscurity. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

CABIN FEVER – Traveler ganged up on by passengers over seat dispute — whose side are you on? Continue reading …

FACT OR FICTION? – Doctor addresses concerns about MMR vaccine. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on Super Bowl stats and presidential portraits. Take the quiz here …

PILING ON – Travis Kelce's ex celebrates Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over Chiefs. Continue reading …

RUN ON EGGS – High-demand food vanishes in moments. See video …

WATCH

YARDEN GONEN – Sister of freed Hamas hostage praises Trump for role in negotiations. See video …

JAY OBERNOLTE – US states lead bipartisan push to ban Chinese AI app from government devices. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.