LIZ PEEK: Trump's 'vibe shift' is rolling across America. Look at the latest evidence

Who was the biggest winner on Super Bowl Sunday? Donald Trump. Yes, the Philadelphia Eagles rolled over the Kansas City Chiefs with ease, with their formidable defense smothering KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

But it was the president who arguably carried the day, becoming the first-ever commander in chief to show up at the Super Bowl. Fox, which broadcast the game, didn’t make a big deal of Trump’s presence; that was the right choice. No one wants to politicize one of the most-loved US traditions.

And yet when the president and first daughter Ivanka appeared briefly on the stadium’s Jumbotron, football fans gave them a standing ovation. (Taylor Swift’s image a bit later provoked a round of boos; apparently Eagles fans outnumbered those rooting for KC, and she is now the face of the Chiefs. Maybe, but she also endorsed former Vice President Kamala Harris in the last election….)

TRUMP RECEIVES RAUCOUS RECEPTION AS HE SALUTES DURING SUPER BOWL LIX NATIONAL ANTHEM

People gathering across the nation talked up their bets and their teams, but it was Trump storming the country’s political universe that grabbed most of the attention, and applause.

Recent polling shows Americans are on board the Trump Train. A recent CBS News/YouGov poll shows the president more popular than ever and earning high marks for his warp-speed takeover of the U.S. government. Some 70% of Americans think Trump is doing what he promised on the campaign trail, a majority back his handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict, while 59% like his deportations and 64% approve of his sending troops to the U,.S.-Mexican border. Meanwhile, a (slim) majority wants Elon Musk playing a role in the administration even as Chuck Schumer and others on the left rail about the tech giant’s undue influence. Take that Democrats! https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-approval-opinion-poll-2025-2-9/

President Trump is not only issuing executive orders and upsetting norms at breakneck speed, he is also changing our culture; we saw that during the Super Bowl. Patriotism is back and DEI is on the skids.

Witness the stirring clip of Brad Pitt introducing the Super Bowl with an unabashedly proud homage to the United States, a montage that included representations of the Founders signing the Declaration of Independence, video of cowboys on horseback waving Old Glory, clips of NASA engineers and first responders and those who protested for racial equality.

EAGLES WIN SUPER BOWL LIX, DENYING CHIEFS HISTORY IN DOMINANT FASHION

Pitt says about the U.S.: "Isn’t that union at the core of this day, and this glorious chaotic exasperating experiment that is us?" He finishes his narrative saying, "Today we celebrate the urgency of now, the thrill of what’s next, the glory of this game, and we do it as one." How refreshing, a message of unity after four years of divisiveness.

Many of the Super Bowl ads demonstrated the country’s course-correct. Jeep’s flag-bedecked ad featured Harrison Ford broadcasting a critical message: "Freedom is for everybody. But it isn’t free. It’s earned." Photos of GIs storming beaches drove home his message.

The Secret Service aired a stirring recruitment ad that featured video of President John F. Kennedy famously telling Americans, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country," a message the current generation needs to hear. The ad also includes video of Ronald Reagan demanding that Soviet leader Gorbachev "Tear down this wall." Most dramatic, it shows the iconic photo of Donald Trump moments after he was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania, pumping his fist and yelling, "Fight, fight, fight!"

My guess – just like recruitment for our armed services in December hit the highest level in 15 years, as young men and women responded to the abandonment of Biden’s woke agenda, we’ll see a jump in the number of Americans signing up for the Secret Service.

It wasn’t just the ads or the pregame messages that signaled a different vibe this year. The NFL changed its message stenciled onto the endzone message from "END RACISM" to "CHOOSE LOVE." It will be the first time in five years that the "END RACISM" tagline will not be splashed onto the end zone, signaling an end to the left’s George Floyd-inspired insistence that the U.S. is an inherently racist nation. That charge, as millions of viewers tuned in to cheer on mostly Black world-class athletes making on average more than $3 million apiece, has worn out its welcome.

Of course, President Trump did not just attend the Super Bowl on Sunday. He started the day with a round of golf in Florida with Tiger Woods and his son and then, en route to New Orleans aboard Air Force One, officially changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

In addition, Trump taped an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Friday, parts of which were broadcast during the pregame show. Remember that then-President Joe Biden declined to do the traditional Super Bowl interview in 2023, causing Democrat bigwig David Axelrod to recently post on X that Biden’s decision not to address the game’s "unparalleled audience" was "bewildering" and a "major sign of trouble. Trump is all over it today."

In the interview, the president reiterated his support for Elon Musk, the current bete noir of the left, and said he was sending the Tesla founder and fellow disruptor to get to work on reforming the Department of Education, and then the military.

That will set the never-Trumpers howling. Trump also talked about putting tariffs on steel and aluminum, which will alarm Wall Street all over again, and feed doubts about the president’s commitment to bringing down prices, one of his few weak polling spots currently. Given his high approval rating on most issues, he can afford to take measures important to America’s future, like bringing manufacturing home, that will not pay out overnight.

The exhausted news media wonders: does the man ever sleep? Americans wonder: can he please keep plowing ahead and make our country great again?

