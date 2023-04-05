Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TRUMP'S RESPONSE - Former president rails against DA Bragg in address to nation after historic arrest. Continue reading …



BACKED BY BERNIE - Chicago chooses new progressive mayor after booting Lori Lightfoot. Continue reading …



TRAGIC END - Tech executive reportedly stabbed to death in brutal attack in San Francisco. Continue reading …

RIGHT ON RED - Democrat expected to switch parties, join GOP - and it could have major implications. Continue reading …

M*A*S*H MEMORIES - A look at the groundbreaking show's iconic cast during its 11 seasons on air. Continue reading …

POLITICS

NO JOKE - Biden has conspicuous response when asked about Trump charges. Continue reading …



CRUCIAL CONTEST - Liberals gain control of state Supreme Court ahead of abortion ruling. Continue reading …

‘SHAMELESS BIGOTRY' - AOC fires off at Marjorie Taylor Greene during NYC Trump rally. Continue reading …

BAD NEWS FOR BIDEN - Fox News Poll reveals the president's approval ratings are nearing record lows in key groups. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

POLARIZING PROMO - Bud Light sparks intense reactions after partnering with trans woman. Continue reading …

‘SHOW SOME RESTRAINT' - Liberal media criticized for gloating about former President Trump's indictment. Continue reading …

PRESIDENT'S PRIORITY - White House assures Biden is "focusing his efforts" on freeing detained Wall Street Journal reporter from Russian captivity. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - The only people more clueless than Alvin Bragg are his supporters. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - This is the boldest election interference ever attempted. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Democrats are now spitting on our Constitution for cheap political gain. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Trump represents an existential threat to the Left. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘THEY DON’T CARE' - Property manager frustrated after city officials fail to enforce anti-squatter law. Continue reading …

HARD TIME FOR HARRY - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be in a "lose-lose situation" for King Charles' coronation next month. Continue reading …



MISSED THE MOMENT - Biden should have been more forthcoming about the threat China's incursion posed. Continue reading …

ALL TOGETHER NOW: See this family of elephants happily strolling onto a road in Thailand. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Chaos as dueling protests rage outside NYC courthouse during Trump's arraignment. See video …

WATCH: Mom claims adoption denied due to Christian faith. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"So as a legal matter, the case brought today – the 34 felonies make no sense at all. It's ridiculous. But as a political tactic, which is precisely what it is, it is likely to be effective, and that's why the media so fervently supports it. Watch."

- TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.