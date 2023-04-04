Liberal media knocked for cheering on Donald Trump indictment: 'Show some restraint'

"The Five" co-hosts reacted to the liberal media gloating about former President Donald Trump's indictment by a New York grand jury and arraignment on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

HARRIS FAULKNER: You know what? I don't think that we're surprised by the thirst. A lot of it comes from this- there's a new generation of journalists out there. And I put that in quotes. They want clicks and nobody gives you attention [more[ than coming up with something that you can write about or say about Trump. Look at our competitors in the last 72 to 96 hours. It's all about him.

JESSE WATTERS: CNN should probably send fat Alvin [Bragg] a fruit basket. He doesn't look like he eats fruit, but they should definitely thank him in some way because he has revived that network.

HAROLD FORD JR: This is payback on top of payback on top of payback. When I was in Congress, they went after Clinton. Not like this, but they went after him, and each presidency, it gets worse and worse. I don't think that's the way you talk about this. If the president commits a crime, you should go after him. But this kind of talking I agree with you, Judge [Jeanine Pirro]. This is not becoming of a system that is based on laws and people follow laws and people respect laws. So I hope that all members of the press show some restraint here.

