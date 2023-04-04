Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Wisconsin Supreme Court election: Janet Protasiewicz defeats Dan Kelly to secure liberal majority

Wisconsin Supreme Court will now be controlled by Democrat-backed justices, 4-3, for at least the next two years, after Tuesday elections

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Wisconsin residents vote in consequential Supreme Court election Video

Wisconsin residents vote in consequential Supreme Court election

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, R., joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss what is at stake with the swing state's pivotal election. 

Democratic-backed Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz has won a crucial seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, defeating Republican-backed former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly. 

The Associated Press called the race just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The court will now be controlled 4-3 by left-leaning justices for at least the next two years. During that time, the court is expected to decide on a pending lawsuit challenging the state’s 1849 law banning abortion.

Protasiewicz, 60, described herself as feeling "delighted and thrilled" after voters elected her in the consequential contest that gave the court's liberal members a majority for the first time in 15 years.

WI'S PROTASIEWICZ, KELLY FACE OFF IN MOST EXPENSIVE SUPREME COURT RACE IN US HISTORY

Judge Janet Protasiewicz onstage during the live taping of "Pod Save America," hosted by WisDems at the Barrymore Theater on March 18, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Judge Janet Protasiewicz onstage during the live taping of "Pod Save America," hosted by WisDems at the Barrymore Theater on March 18, 2023, in Madison, Wisconsin. (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for WisDems)

"I feel great. I could not feel better," Protasiewicz told The Associated Press after the win. "I am surprised by the results and the magnitude of the victory here. We are absolutely delighted and thrilled."

THE MOST EXPENSIVE SUPREME COURT RACE IN HISTORY

The race and subsequent outcome are also expected to have implications for issues including election rules and the drawing of districts for elected office in the state ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democrat-supported Janet Protasiewicz participate in a debate Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democrat-supported Janet Protasiewicz participate in a debate Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The previous 4-3 conservative-controlled court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wisconsin's Supreme Court race was the most expensive in U.S. history, topping $42 million and nearly tripling the previous national record for a court race, The AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More from Politics