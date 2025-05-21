Trump to meet leader of ‘out of control’ South Africa at White House and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Trump to meet leader of ‘out of control’ South Africa at White House

2. Maine rep warns of next steps in trans athlete battle after Supreme Court win

3. $175B 'Golden Dome' is a ‘game changer’ to protect American homeland

GUT-WRENCHING – Father of college student 'furious' after career criminal allegedly kills daughter. Continue reading …

CAPTURED – Fifth escaped inmate from New Orleans jail back in custody after days on the run. Continue reading …

HELD ACCOUNTABLE – Bryan Kohberger case leak could lead to excluded evidence. Continue reading …

ON THE OFFENSE – Karen Read defense attacks expert's credibility as timeline testimony falters. Continue reading …

TAKING THE STAND – Cassie's mother's testimony may prove to be 'very damaging' to Diddy's case. Continue reading …

‘TRACKED HIM DOWN’ – ICE captures illegal immigrant wanted for allegedly killing mother in DUI crash. Continue reading …

INCHING CLOSER – House Speaker reaches tentative SALT cap agreement with blue state Republican. Continue reading …

CALLING FOR 'CHANGE' – Senate unanimously approves tax break for tipped workers. Continue reading …

KID QUESTIONS – WH press secretary reveals Trump's favorite superpower, ice cream flavor. Continue reading …

TICK, TICK, TICK – '60 Minutes' producers rail against Trump's 'bulls---' lawsuit. Continue reading …

'DOING MY JOB' – Democrat slams 'absurd' DOJ assault charges after ICE facility clash. Continue reading …

‘POLITICALLY MOTIVATED’ – Gabbard slams surveillance as effort to 'intimidate' her following criticism of Harris. Continue reading …

‘HAWKING IT’ – 'The View' melts down over Biden book, hosts deflect by slamming Trump. Continue reading …

LEE CARTER – Democrats' major messaging crisis: The party of opposition without solutions. Continue reading …

SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE – Trump and coach Saban have the game plan to save college sports. Continue reading …

1948-2025 – 'Cheers' star George Wendt, beloved as Norm Peterson, dead at 76. Continue reading …

NOT AROUND – Eagles star explains why he didn't go to White House with team. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on treasured tunes and Midwestern marvels. Take the quiz here …

PARTY POLICE – Airbnb cracking down on 'disruptive' guests with 'anti-party' technology. Continue reading …

RIGHT OUT OF HER HAND – Woman watches seagulls steal dessert. See video …

ELLIE COHANIM – Trump's juggling Europe, the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific. See video …

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – The days of special treatment for Dems and their rich friends are over. See video …

