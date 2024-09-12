Trump and Harris roll out latest strategies after heated head-to-head clash and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

BATTLE LINES DRAWN – Trump and Harris roll out latest strategies after heated head-to-head clash. Continue reading …

SEED OF TERROR – Expert warns VP Harris' debate statement could escalate terrorism threat. Continue reading …

UNDER THE BROILER – Dem mayor makes a stark 180 on liberal policy after local celebrity’s murder. Continue reading …

LIFE-THREATENING – Francine tears through America, leaving thousands in the dark. Continue reading …

‘CRIMINAL LIABILITY’ – Major turn of events in the deaths of Chiefs fans who 'froze to death' at friend's watch party. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SETTING A TRAP – Harris campaign aims to tweak Trump again over crowd size. Continue reading …

SECURITY PROTOCOL – Secret Service to ramp up security on Jan. 6, 2025, to avoid another riot at the Capitol. Continue reading …

'LET HER GET UNDER HIS SKIN' – House Republicans lament Trump's 'terrible' debate performance. Continue reading …

SEEKING ACCOUNTABILITY – More than 75 lawmakers press DHS on organized retail theft. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

JOY BEATS JOE – Chuck Todd says Biden 'could have never' performed like Kamala Harris did during the debate. Continue reading …

'HOW DOES IT FINISH?' – Bill Maher and Henry Winkler clash over war in Gaza: 'Are you watching the same footage I'm watching?' Continue reading …

COLD ONES – Dem Maryland governor says he enjoys ‘shotgunning beers,’ football as many feel masculinity is on the ballot. Continue reading …

'GOING TO GET WORSE' – Angel mom sends message to Democrat who claimed migrant crime victims are being ‘exploited.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

RAFAEL MANGUAL – Kamala Harris wants to have it both ways on crime. No wonder Americans don't feel safe. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: The worst debate in the history of presidential debates. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – ABC's moderators were essentially acting as Kamala Harris' debate coaches. Continue reading ...

JESSE WATTERS – Kamala's strategy was to provoke Trump and distract you from her record. Continue reading ...

SEAN HANNITY – This was the most overt, sickening display of left-wing bias during a presidential debate. Continue reading ...

GREG GUTFELD – Expecting honesty from ABC is like expecting integrity from pond scum. Continue reading ...

IN OTHER NEWS

CRISIS IN THE CLASSROOM – One-third of US public school students behind grade level, data shows: 'Failing' our children. Continue reading …

COLD SHOULDERS – Rachel Morin's mom calls out Biden-Harris for ignoring them after migrant murder. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on racket thrills, game-show chills and top-billed stars. Take the quiz here …

'FRIENDS HURTING FRIENDS' – Florida fraternity brother brain-damaged in hazing sends lifesaving warning to future Greeks. Continue reading …

COME ON IN, THE WATER'S FINE – End-of-summer pool party has these pooches happy as clams. See video …

WATCH

LARA TRUMP – ABC News did a 'disservice' to the country. See video …

MATT TOWERY – Whatever boost Kamala Harris gets from this debate will be ‘short lived.' See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













