Secret Service to ramp up security on Jan. 6, 2025, to avoid another riot at the Capitol

The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) will ramp up security on Jan. 6, 2025, in an effort to "ensure the safety and security" of the upcoming Electoral College vote count at the Capitol.

The USSS confirmed the security measures in an email to Fox News Digital. The agency released a statement on Wednesday noting that Jan. 6, 2025, has been "designated a National Special Security Event by the Secretary of Homeland Security."

"This designation allows for significant resources from the federal government, as well as from state and local partners, to be utilized in a comprehensive security plan," officials said in a statement. "When an event is designated a National Special Security Event, the U.S. Secret Service assumes its mandated role as the lead agency for the design and implementation of the operational security plan."

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had requested the heightened security, the agency said. The 2025 presidential inauguration, which will take place on Jan. 20, had previously been designated a National Special Security Event.

"This marks the first time a National Special Security Event designation has been granted for a Certification of Electoral Votes and follows a request made by the DC Mayor to designate this event a National Special Security Event," the USSS's statement read. "Various reports including from the House Select January 6 Committee and the Government Accountability Office also called for the DHS Secretary to consider a National Special Security Event designation for future Certification of Electoral Votes."

In a statement, Special Agent Eric Ranaghan, who is in charge of USSS's Dignitary Protective Division, said that the electoral voting session has been designated an event "of the highest national significance."

"The U.S. Secret Service, in collaboration with our federal, state, and local partners are committed to developing and implementing a comprehensive and integrated security plan to ensure the safety and security of this event and its participants," he said.

An Executive Steering Committee, which will consist of "senior representatives from federal, state and local law enforcement and public safety partners," will convene to start the formal planning process.

The request was made in direct response to the 2021 Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, in which thousands of supporters of former President Trump stormed the Capitol to against the Electoral College vote count.

On Tuesday night, Trump was asked by ABC host David Muir if he had any regrets about Jan. 6 during a presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I had nothing to do with that, other than they asked me to make a speech," the Republican nominee replied.