LAURA INGRAHAM: ABC's moderators were essentially acting as Kamala Harris' debate coaches

Fox News host Laura Ingraham calls out moderators from the ABC News Presidential Debate, saying they acted like Vice President Kamala Harris’ "coaches" on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: I want you to ignore most of the commentary you've heard from the pundit class on the debate last night. As usual, the talking heads misread the concerns of millions of Americans watching at home.

Tonight, I'm going to give you the key takeaways from the debate. First, ABC's moderators were essentially acting as Kamala Harris' debate coaches . Time and again, they served up softballs with zero follow-ups…

Remember, a top exec at Disney — whose portfolio includes ABC News — is a longtime pal of Kamala Harris. But another key point, and I think very, very important, is that Vice President Harris showed us last night that she's really not a lot more than a puppet of the failed D.C. establishment. Now, she took weeks to rehearse, during which she said "no," had no adversarial press interviews, and then with a friendly panel, showed that she can memorize some lines and speak in platitudes.