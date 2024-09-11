Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Bill Maher and Henry Winkler clash over war in Gaza: 'Are you watching the same footage I'm watching?'

The 'Happy Days' and 'Arrested Development' star argued there is 'indiscriminate' killing of civilians in Gaza

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Cease-fire deal could hinge on key Gaza corridor used for Hamas weapons Video

Cease-fire deal could hinge on key Gaza corridor used for Hamas weapons

Former Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) on the challenges Israel faces in applying pressure to Hamas to release hostages while still having troops in Gaza.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Talk show host Bill Maher had a respectful debate with actor Henry Winkler about how Israel should conduct the war in Gaza.

The "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast released an episode on Sunday where the host interviewed Winkler, who is known for playing Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on the sitcom "Happy Days." During the interview, Winkler, who is Jewish himself, expressed his frustrations over the war in Gaza and the plight of Israeli hostages. He argued of the Israeli military, "They’re not gonna eliminate Hamas, Hamas is an idea, not a group of people."

Maher responded by arguing that World War II was a great example of destroying ideas by conquering regimes and turning the countries themselves into American allies, but Winkler suggested that the war’s impact on civilians in Gaza is merely radicalizing more of them to join Hamas, "You don’t think that all those people that are now homeless, and their families are destroyed, you don’t think that they are now Hamas again?"

They then went back and forth over whether Maher had been implying that by wiping enough Gazans, Hamas could be destroyed, an accusation the host denied, arguing he was simply objecting to the idea that an idea cannot be destroyed.

Bill Maher speaks to Henry Winkler

Bill Maher spoke to Jewish actor Henry Winkler about a variety of topics, including the war in Gaza.

US TOP GENERAL SAYS TENSIONS IN MIDDLE EAST HAVE 'SOMEWHAT' EASED AMID NEW IRANIAN THREATS

Maher went on to argue that his response to people questioning Israel’s conduct in the war is to ask, "Do you know what's going on, really, underneath Gaza and all the tunnels and how close they are? I don't either, but you know who does know? The Israeli Defense Forces. Now are they perfect? Absolutely not, but again, they're not the ones purposely killing civilians. They try not to kill civilians. If you can't understand that difference, morally, then you're very morally confused."

"Are you watching the same footage I'm watching?" Winkler asked. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"You think they are trying to kill civilians?" Maher replied.

"I think that it is indiscriminate," Winkler said.

"That's what war is," Maher replied. "War becomes that. There is no war you can name that didn't. Sherman burned Atlanta to the ground and it wasn't just the military people he was killing. It's a shame, but again, there's a very simple solution to this: Stop attacking Israel. Jews used to know this."

Hezbollah Tunnels

A picture taken on June 3, 2019, during a guided tour with the Israeli army shows the interior of a tunnel at the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon in northern Israel. (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS ISRAEL MUST 'WIDEN THE GOALS' OF WAR TO RETURN RESIDENTS TO THE NORTH

Winkler and Maher expressed their mutual respect for each other, and the actor said that "I disagree a little bit with what you're saying, I don't think that the head of Israel at this moment is a soulful human being."

"That may be true too," Maher said. "I didn't say he wasn't, and I didn't say even that he might not be doing what you suggested he might be doing. What I was saying is that even if those things are true, it could also be true that this is the correct policy, which I believe it is. I think you've gone 11 months to do this let's finish it while we're there."

There is a ‘real danger’ Hamas hostages could be taken out of Gaza to Iran: IDF Brig. Gen. Amir Avivi Video

 CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.