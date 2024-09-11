SEAN HANNITY: This was the most overt, sickening display of left-wing bias during a presidential debate

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out bias during the ABC Presidential Debate on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: ABC-Disney, they want Kamala Harris to be elected. That was very clear last night. In fact, last night was little more than a campaign contribution by ABC-Disney, masquerading as a news division, which they are not, all while supporting the Harris campaign.

ABC News is a left-wing, woke leftist talk network, but they're not honest. In what was the most overt, sickening display of left-wing bias during a presidential debate, the so-called moderators barely asked the vice president about any massive flip-flops, changes in position – only since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee, never once followed up on when she failed to provide a straight answer.

