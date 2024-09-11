Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: This was the most overt, sickening display of left-wing bias during a presidential debate

ABC-Disney was masquerading as a news division, Hannity says

Sean Hannity By Sean Hannity Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris lied over and over again Video

Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris lied over and over again

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out 'bias' in the ABC News Presidential Debate on 'Hannity' (Credit: ABC News).

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out bias during the ABC Presidential Debate on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: ABC-Disney, they want Kamala Harris to be elected. That was very clear last night. In fact, last night was little more than a campaign contribution by ABC-Disney, masquerading as a news division, which they are not, all while supporting the Harris campaign.  

POLITICAL ANALYST ACCUSES ABC OF SOFT TREATMENT ON HARRIS' POLICY FLIP-FLOPS: 'BIGGEST FAILURE' OF NIGHT 

ABC News is a left-wing, woke leftist talk network, but they're not honest. In what was the most overt, sickening display of left-wing bias during a presidential debate, the so-called moderators barely asked the vice president about any massive flip-flops, changes in position – only since she became the presumptive Democratic nominee, never once followed up on when she failed to provide a straight answer. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP   

Does she or does she not support any restrictions on late-term abortion? I'd still like to know. You know, in contrast, former President Trump got nothing but hostile treatment from the moderators, constant follow-ups, fact checks, and gotcha questions. 

Sean Hannity currently serves as host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) Hannity (weeknights, 9 PM/ET). Based in New York, he joined the network in 1996 and achieved the title as the longest-running current primetime host in cable news in television history.