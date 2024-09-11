Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Chuck Todd says Biden 'could have never' performed like Kamala Harris did during the debate

Todd argued there was a particular moment that 'captured why Joe Biden couldn’t beat Donald Trump and why Kamala Harris can'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
close
Chuck Todd reveals debate moment that showed why Biden 'couldn’t win this election' Video

Chuck Todd reveals debate moment that showed why Biden 'couldn’t win this election'

NBC's Chuck Todd argued that one particular moment in the debate proved Vice President Kamala Harris was the better candidate against former President Trump.

NBC’s Chuck Todd applauded Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday for how she handled the presidential debate against former President Trump, arguing she outperformed her predecessor, President Biden.

"It is fascinating to me that how the Harris campaign has — has decided to take Trump on, belittle him, make him small. He’s not this menacing figure that — that is threatening to destroy America the way Joe Biden was painting him or, to a lesser extent, even Hillary Clinton," Todd said on MSNBC's "Andrea Mitchell Reports." "Like this is — and this is borrowing a page from how Barack Obama dealt with Donald Trump. Now granted, Obama never actually faced him in a campaign, but it was — it was a belittling. It was the whole Gary Busey shot."

"This stuff does get under his skin," Todd said. "He can’t handle it. And we’re seeing—I mean, this is why I—if I were in the LaCivita/Wiles shoes I would not put him up against her again, because the abortion contrast alone. And that’s the most important thing about this debate."

Chuck Todd speaks about the debate

NBC's Chuck Todd argued that not only did Harris outdo former President Trump, she outdid her predecessor President Joe Biden.

KAMALA HARRIS, DONALD TRUMP FACE OFF IN BATTLEGROUND PENNSYLVANIA FOR FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

"He disagreed with J.D. Vance," host Andrea Mitchell said. 

"It is the most important part of this debate. He gave that unforced error in that answer," Todd replied. "Joe Biden could have never done what Kamala Harris did. And that’s why Joe Biden couldn’t win this election" due to alleged discomfort with the abortion issue. "What she said, talking about humanizing it, Joe Biden couldn’t even bring himself to utter the words ‘abortion ban’ and she called them Trump abortion bans."

Trump and Harris on Philadelphia debate stage

US Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and former US President Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024.  (Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

FOX NEWS TOP TALENT REACT TO ABC PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

Todd also underlined how Harris outperformed Biden on the debate stage.

"I think of all of the back and forth, this was the most substantive, and this was a reminder, I think, of why so many Democrats were convinced Biden didn’t have what it took to win this campaign, because you needed to make reproductive rights among the front and center issues," the political analyst said. "He was uncomfortable speaking about it, you could tell. I mean, I’m just thinking about just the anecdote she shared. Joe Biden never would have been able to bring himself to share that anecdote."

ABC has been widely criticized for how it moderated the debate, in particular Linsey Davis' controversial "fact-check" against Trump about abortion.

ABC debate was hosted by ‘left-wing activists’: Kayleigh McEnany Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump had spoken about abortions performed in the ninth month of pregnancy. He referred to former Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's infamous comments on third-trimester abortions.

"The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother," Northam said at the time. 

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.