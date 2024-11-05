Trump, Harris conclude campaigning — now it's up to the voters as Election Day gets underway

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Trump and Harris conclude campaigning as Election Day gets underway.

2. First election results are in from small town with midnight voting tradition.

3. The ‘bellweather’ counties that could determine the next president.

HOW TO WATCH – Tune in tonight at 6 p.m. ET for special Democracy '24 election coverage.

‘CAN YOU BELIEVE IT?’ – Trump says goodbye to ‘big beautiful rallies’ as he makes final stop in familiar territory. Continue reading …

‘WE THE PEOPLE’ – Harris wraps pitch with celebs at birthplace of US democracy, says momentum is ‘on our side.’ Continue reading …

STAR POWER – Trump receives round of last-minute endorsements from high-profile names. Continue reading …

FOX NEWS ELECTION HUB – Explore all the races in play as the balance of power is up for grabs. Continue reading …

ROLL CALL– Arizona county defends restoring 98,000 voters with unconfirmed citizenship to rolls. Continue reading …

UNNOTICED FOR MONTHS – Colorado's top election official explains scope of major security breach. Continue reading …

‘NO WAY’ – Elon Musk sounds alarm on future of X under a Harris presidency. See video ...

‘SILLY AND NONSENSICAL’ – Ballot selfies are illegal in 13 states. Is yours one? Continue reading …

‘PROTECTOR OF WOMEN’ – Crowd goes wild as Megyn Kelly shares why she cast her vote for Trump. Continue reading …

‘TAKEN ABACK’ – Harris campaign tells Muslim interviewer he can't ask about Gaza, she talks up bacon instead. Continue reading …

‘FOR THE RECORD’ – Joe Rogan endorses Trump on eve of election. Continue reading …

‘YOU JUST F’ED UP' – Nicolle Wallace rages at Vance calling Harris ‘trash.’ See video ...

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Vote. Vote. Vote. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK – If men don't vote, Harris wins. Continue reading …

‘IT'S THE FINAL QUARTER’ – Riley Gaines shares strong message to all men for Election Day. Continue reading …

BIRTHDAY BEHIND BARS – Diddy turns 55 in jail with a menu of breakfast cake and pasta. Continue reading …

NEW AND IMPROVED – Major airline to spend over $800M to upgrade cabins of long-haul aircraft. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on voting booths, fall foods, holidays and more. Take the quiz here …

‘WHO ARE WE TO ARGUE?’ – Viral hippo Moo Deng makes pick in presidential election. Continue reading …



COLBY COVINGTON – UFC star makes case for electing Trump. See video …

CRAIG KESHISHIAN – Pollsters are ‘all over the map.’ See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













