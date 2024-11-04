Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Thailand’s viral baby hippo Moo Deng predicts Donald Trump will win 2024 US presidential election

Moo Deng's election prediction sparked amusement and surprise online

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump secures major endorsement from local steelworkers union in Pennsylvania Video

Trump secures major endorsement from local steelworkers union in Pennsylvania

A panel of steelworkers joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the importance of former President Trump winning in the 2024 race and the impact of a possible Kamala Harris presidency. 

A beloved zoo animal in Thailand predicted the winner of the 2024 U.S. election.

In a video posted on TikTok by the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand’s viral baby hippo, Moo Deng, "predicted" a win for former president Donald Trump.

The viral video shows Moo Deng choosing between two watermelon cakes, both covered with the name of each presidential candidate, Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Moo Deng picks the watermelon with Trump's name on it.

THAI ZOO IMPLEMENTS TIME LIMIT TO VISIT VIRAL HIPPO MOO DENG

Moo Deng the viral hippo and a picture of Donald Trump

Thailand’s viral hippo, Moo Deng, "predicted" Donald Trump will win the 2024 U.S. election. (Anna Moneymaker/Valeria Mongelli/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"If Moo Deng thinks Trump’s got it, then who are we to argue? Cake and confidence, now that’s a winning combo!" one person commented on X.

"Smart Hippo…so much winning…," another person commented. 

"See, it’s not that hard people…… even the Hippo knows who’s better for America….," another person commented on the video. 

JOE ROGAN ENDORSES DONALD TRUMP ON THE EVE OF THE ELECTION

Moo Deng, a pygmy hippopotamus, seemingly screaming.

A zoo worker plays with a female dwarf hippopotamus named "Moo Deng." (Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Moo Deng, who was born on July 10, 2024, to parents Tony and Jona, has become a bona fide viral sensation after images of her reacting strongly to a bath were shared on X.

Since then, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in the province of Chonburi has experienced a massive influx of visitors as people seek to get a glimpse of the baby hippo. 

Online, particularly on X and TikTok, users have expressed their adoration of Moo Deng, and her expressive face has been used as reaction memes. 

RFK JR., ON EVE OF ELECTION DAY, TELLS VOTERS 'DO NOT VOTE FOR ME'

A split image of baby pygmy hippo Moo Deng. One she is sleeping. The other she is screaming.

Moo Deng, whose name translates to "bouncy pig" or "bouncy pork," has become a viral sensation both in Thailand and abroad.  (Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Moo Deng, whose name translates to "Bouncy Pig" or "Bouncy Pork," is a pygmy hippopotamus, an endangered species. 

Pygmy hippopotamuses are found in West Africa, mainly Liberia, according to the Pygmy Hippo Foundation's website. There are about 2,000 pygmy hippos remaining in the wild.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The pygmy hippopotamus is about half as tall as a standard hippopotamus, and weighs about a quarter as much. They grow to a height of approximately 2.5 feet tall, according to the Pygmy Hippo Foundation. 

Fox News Digital's Christine Rousselle contributed to this report. 

Deals