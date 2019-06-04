Trump expected to get 'Resistance' in Britain; Is Biden's plan green enough for AOC?

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know today ...

Protests expected as Trump meets with May during second day in Britain

President Trump meets with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday as the two talk with corporate executives from the United States and United Kingdom, before an afternoon news conference on the second day of Trump's state visit. The leaders' top priority is a possible bilateral trade deal to take effect once the U.K. leaves the European Union.

"Big Trade Deal is possible once U.K. gets rid of the shackles. Already starting to talk," Trump tweeted Monday. Still, after Monday's day of pageantry and a war of words with London’s mayor, Trump could be greeted by tens of thousands of protesters as part of a "Carnival of Resistance."

House Dems set to vote on whether to hold Barr, McGahn in contempt over Mueller report

The Democrat-led House of Representatives is set to vote next week on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with congressional subpoenas, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Monday. Republicans repeatedly have countered that federal law protecting secretive grand-jury information would prevent Barr from turning over Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report. As for McGahn, the White House has instructed its former top lawyer not to testify, saying he is legally immune from being compelled to discuss privileged discussions in the course of his official duties. Democrats have responded that McGahn waived that privilege by agreeing to speak to Mueller.

Judge tosses Democrats' lawsuit over Trump's use of emergency funds for border wall

A federal judge appointed by President Trump threw out House Democrats' lawsuit seeking an injunction against the president's emergency reallocation of funds for his border wall, saying that the matter is fundamentally a political dispute and that the politicians lack standing to make a legal case. Trump had declared a national emergency this past February over the humanitarian crisis at the southern border, following Congress' failure to fund his border wall legislatively. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Democrats then filed suit in April, charging that Trump was "stealing from appropriated funds” by moving $6.7 billion from other projects toward border wall construction.

Manafort to be moved to Rikers

Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman who was sentenced earlier this year to four years in prison for tax and bank fraud related to his work advising Ukrainian politicians, will be transferred later this week from a minimum security facility in Pennsylvania to New York City’s Rikers Island, a source close to Manafort told Fox News. Rikers Island has been the infamous temporary home of some of the most high-profile violent criminals in the city, including David Berkowitz, the Son of Sam, and Mark David Chapman, the man who killed John Lennon. Manafort will be held in solitary confinement for his own protection, the source said. The move is expected to happen as early as Thursday.

Biden to unveil his climate change plan ... but is it 'woke' enough?

Warning that “we must take drastic action now to address the climate disaster facing the nation and our world,” former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday will unveil a wide-ranging plan to combat climate change and transform America’s economy. Using the Green New Deal as a framework, the clear front-runner right now in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination will announce he’s “calling for a Clean Energy Revolution to confront this crisis and do what America does best – solve big problems with big ideas.” The price tag for the proposal - named "The Biden Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution & Environmental Justice" - is $1.7 trillion over the next 10 years. But is Biden's plan green enough for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who has questioned his credibility and commitment on climate change issues?

California State Bar moves to suspend Avenatti's license, calls him a 'substantial threat'

The California State Bar, which oversees discipline for all California-licensed attorneys, issued a "consumer alert" Monday evening concerning Michael Avenatti, saying it was moving to suspend him from the practice of law because his alleged conduct "poses a substantial threat of harm to clients or the public." The development further accentuated Avenatti's dramatic public fall from grace as he faces numerous federal criminal charges in both California and New York courts for allegedly trying to blackmail the clothing giant Nike, impersonating a client, misappropriating client funds for personal purchases, and related matters. Reached by Fox News late Monday, Avenatti called the California State Bar's move "nothing more than a pile-on" and that he looked forward to being exonerated.

