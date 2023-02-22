Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Three Georgia men charged in 15-year-old girl's murder

Madison Gesswein, 15, was found dead by her mother in their Atlanta area apartment, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Texas residents reeling after 3 teens killed in murder-suicide Video

Texas residents reeling after 3 teens killed in murder-suicide

One Galena Park neighborhood is still in shock after four people were killed in a murder-suicide this weekend.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a Georgia teen girl found dead at an apartment complex, police said Wednesday. 

Madison Gesswein, 15, was found dead by her mother around 6 a.m. Tuesday inside their apartment at The Greens at Braelinn complex in Peachtree City, an Atlanta suburb. A final cause of death is pending determination. 

FORMER GEORGIA COP CHARGED WITH MURDER IN MISSING TEEN'S DEATH

Madison Gesswein, 15, was killed by three other teenagers, police said.

Madison Gesswein, 15, was killed by three other teenagers, police said. (Peachtree City Police)

"But an injury to Madison's head appears consistent with a gunshot wound," a Peachtree City police statement said.

Authorities announced the arrests of three suspects, all 18. They were identified as Justus Smith; Jacobean Brown and Yeshua Mathis, all from Fayetteville.

All three are charged with murder

Investigators said all three were acquaintances with Gesswein. One of them was arrested after fleeing a home in Fayetteville, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspects are being held at the Fayette County jail. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues, police said.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.