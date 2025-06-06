Third Navy destroyer heads to southern waters as administration strengthens maritime border security

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Navy on Friday announced a third destroyer is being sent to the southern border to aid in the ongoing efforts to patrol the U.S.-Mexico boundary in an effort to curb illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Navy officials said the USS Cole, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, has departed Mayport, Florida, to support southern border operations.

Earlier this year, the USS Spurance deployed from its homeport of San Diego, and the USS Gravely deployed from its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia.

Both vessels are currently sailing in waters on either side of Mexico, with a Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) team on board. Together, the crews will work closely with the Coast Guard to intercept drug trafficking operations.

The Cole will take over duties from the Gravely and commence similar operations in support of U.S. Northern Command’s (NORTHCOM) border security objectives, the Navy said.

The Gravely entered the Gulf of America on March 15, and since then has received support from P-8 aircraft assigned to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, allowing for enhanced and increased identification of illicit activity by the Coast Guard.

"USS Gravely remains at the forefront of maritime operations, ready to take on any challenge," USS Gravely Cmdr. Gregory Piorun said. "We will continue to stand strong, protect vital waters, and ensure that justice prevails. True to our motto, we remain always, ‘First to Conquer.’"

Gravely helped seize an estimated 860 pounds of illegal drugs from a vessel in the Caribbean Sea on May 25. The interdiction by Gravely was conducted by the ship’s Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) team alongside a LEDET assigned to the ship.

The VBSS team boarded the vessel and discovered and seized 19 bales of cocaine, with an approximate weight of 860 pounds, estimated to be valued at more than $13.6 million, according to the Navy.

"This operation supports the administration’s focus on integrated homeland defense and maritime border security," Capt. Raymond Jackson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, said. "By uniting Coast Guard law enforcement expertise with Navy reach and surveillance, we’re enhancing deterrence, increasing domain awareness and reinforcing our commitment to protecting the homeland."