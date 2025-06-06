Expand / Collapse search
US Navy

Third Navy destroyer heads to southern waters as administration strengthens maritime border security

USS Cole joins ongoing maritime operations that recently seized $13.6M worth of cocaine

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Liz Friden Fox News
Published
Treasury Department sanctions two top leaders of Cártel del Noreste Video

Treasury Department sanctions two top leaders of Cártel del Noreste

Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins reports on the Trump administration's latest efforts to crack down on cartels on 'Fox News Live.'

The Navy on Friday announced a third destroyer is being sent to the southern border to aid in the ongoing efforts to patrol the U.S.-Mexico boundary in an effort to curb illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

Navy officials said the USS Cole, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, has departed Mayport, Florida, to support southern border operations.

Earlier this year, the USS Spurance deployed from its homeport of San Diego, and the USS Gravely deployed from its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia.

Both vessels are currently sailing in waters on either side of Mexico, with a Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) team on board. Together, the crews will work closely with the Coast Guard to intercept drug trafficking operations.

The Arleigh Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Cole

The guided missile destroyer USS Cole at sea.   (Courtesy of U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

The Cole will take over duties from the Gravely and commence similar operations in support of U.S. Northern Command’s (NORTHCOM) border security objectives, the Navy said.

The Gravely entered the Gulf of America on March 15, and since then has received support from P-8 aircraft assigned to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, allowing for enhanced and increased identification of illicit activity by the Coast Guard.

USS Gravely

The guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

"USS Gravely remains at the forefront of maritime operations, ready to take on any challenge," USS Gravely Cmdr. Gregory Piorun said. "We will continue to stand strong, protect vital waters, and ensure that justice prevails. True to our motto, we remain always, ‘First to Conquer.’"

USS Spruance

The USS Spruance deploys to the U.S. Northern Command Area of Responsibility. (U.S. Navy)

Gravely helped seize an estimated 860 pounds of illegal drugs from a vessel in the Caribbean Sea on May 25. The interdiction by Gravely was conducted by the ship’s Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) team alongside a LEDET assigned to the ship.

The VBSS team boarded the vessel and discovered and seized 19 bales of cocaine, with an approximate weight of 860 pounds, estimated to be valued at more than $13.6 million, according to the Navy.

"This operation supports the administration’s focus on integrated homeland defense and maritime border security," Capt. Raymond Jackson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team South, said. "By uniting Coast Guard law enforcement expertise with Navy reach and surveillance, we’re enhancing deterrence, increasing domain awareness and reinforcing our commitment to protecting the homeland."

