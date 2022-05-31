Texas school shooting suspect's grandmother upgraded to good condition one week after being shot in the face

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos's grandmother was upgraded to "good condition" on Tuesday, exactly one week after her grandson shot her in the face before going on a rampage at an elementary school less than a mile from her home.

The 66-year-old woman was transported to San Antonio by helicopter in critical condition immediately after the shooting. She was in serious condition all week before University Health upgraded her to "fair condition" on Sunday.

The hospital has also been treating three other victims of the tragedy. A 10-year-old girl was discharged on Friday, while another 10-year-old girl was in serious condition and a 9-year-old girl was in good condition on Tuesday.

Two adult victims at Brooke Army Medical Center were also in good condition on Monday.

Ramos is accused of shooting his grandmother in the face at her home, then driving her truck less than a mile away to Robb Elementary School and opening fire, killing 19 children and two teachers.

His grandmother was able to run across the street to a neighbor's house and call 911 after being shot. Her husband, Rolando Reyes, told Fox News Digital last week that his wife was conscious but couldn't speak the day after the shooting and was undergoing surgery.

Funeral services for the 21 people who lost their lives began on Tuesday, with funeral directors, embalmers, and morticians traveling to Uvalde to help ease the community's strained resources.

"As Texans, we must come together and lift up Uvalde and support them in every way that we possibly can," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a Memorial Day event.

"It is going to take time to heal the devastation that the families there have gone through and are going through. But be assured, we will not relent until Uvalde recovers."