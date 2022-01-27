Suspect charged in Texas corporal's shooting death entered US illegally: ICE

The suspect charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Texas corporal during a Houston traffic stop this weekend is a citizen of El Salvador and previously entered the U.S. illegally, ICE confirmed Thursday.

Jose Oscar Rosales, a 50-year-old citizen of El Salvador, was arrested Wednesday in Ciudad de Acuña, Mexico, for the killing of Harris County, Texas Corporal Charles Galloway.

SUSPECT IN TEXAS CORPORAL'S SHOOTING DEATH NABBED IN MEXICO

"Rosales previously illegally entered the U.S. on an unknown date and at unknown location without inspection or parole by U.S. immigration officials and later fled to Mexico after allegedly murdering a Harris County (Texas) Constables Office deputy," an ICE spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

U.S. immigration officials lodged a detainer with the Val Verde County Detention Center in Del Rio, Texas, for Rosales Wednesday shortly after he was returned to the U.S. from Mexico.

After the deadly traffic stop early Sunday, Rosales’ common law wife and brother were arrested in Houston and charged with tampering with evidence. ICE confirmed both were not U.S. citizens.

"On Jan. 25, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office lodged immigration detainers with the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office on Henri Mauricio Pereira Marquez, a 42-year-old noncitizen from Mexico, and Reina Azucena Pereira Marquez, a 40-year-old noncitizen from El Salvador, after they were both arrested by the Houston Police Department (HPD) for allegedly tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair."