Published

Suspect wanted for murder of Texas deputy arrested in Mexico

Houston police say Oscar Rosales was arrested for the murder of Harris County Cpl. Charles Galloway

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
The suspect accused of shooting and killing a Texas deputy was apprehended in Mexico. 

Oscar Rosales, 51, was taken into custody by law enforcement authorities in Mexico earlier Wednesday. 

TEXAS COP KILLING SUSPECT'S RECORD, CITIZENSHIP UNCLEAR DUE TO ALIAS, PROSECUTORS SAY 

"We are working with our law enforcement partners to begin the process of returning Rosales to Harris County," the Houston Police Department tweeted, adding that more updates were forthcoming. 

Harris County Cpl. Charles Galloway was gunned down during a traffic stop. 

Harris County Cpl. Charles Galloway was gunned down during a traffic stop.  (Houston OEM)

Rosales was wanted for the capital murder of Harris County Corporal Charles Galloway. 

Authorities were offering a $60,000 reward for information. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

