JetBlue pilot calls Air Force near-miss 'outrageous' after tanker crosses flight path

A JetBlue plane narrowly avoided a midair collision with a U.S. Air Force jet near Venezuela on Friday, an incident which the pilot described as "outrageous."

JetBlue Flight 1112, an Airbus A320 en route to New York from the Caribbean nation of Curaçao, was roughly 20 minutes into its flight when it encountered a U.S. Air Force tanker north of Curaçao.

The tanker reportedly flew directly into JetBlue's flight path, prompting the passenger plane to take "evasive action to maintain separation with a tanker aircraft," Aviation Safety Network said.

According to a recording captured by LiveATC.net , the JetBlue pilot called the incident "outrageous," noting that the military aircraft did not have an operating transponder, an electronic device that allows air traffic control to track an aircraft accurately. Without it, an aircraft cannot be detected on radar.

"They passed directly in our flight path," the pilot said. "They don't have their transponder turned on. It's outrageous."

The pilot identified the aircraft as a military jet and said it crossed their path roughly two to three miles away.

"It was an air-to-air refueler from the United States Air Force, and he was at our altitude," the pilot said. "We had to stop our climb and actually descend to avoid hitting them."

The air traffic controller confirmed in the recording that they also did not see anything on their radar.

"Yes, I don't have anything on my scope … you are totally right sir," the controller said.

The pilot reported that the Air Force jet then entered Venezuelan airspace.

The incident comes as the United States has mounted a large-scale military buildup in the southern Caribbean, while President Donald Trump campaigns to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

U.S. Southern Command told Fox News Digital Monday that it is aware of the incident and is reviewing the matter.

"We are aware of the recent reporting regarding U.S. military aircraft operations in the Caribbean and are currently reviewing the matter," Col. Emanuel L. Ortiz, public affairs chief of U.S. Southern Command, said. "Military aircrews are highly trained professionals who operate in accordance with established procedures and applicable airspace requirements. Safety remains a top priority, and we are working through the appropriate channels to assess the facts surrounding the situation."

JetBlue told Fox News Digital Monday that the company's top priority is safety.

"Our crew members are trained on proper procedures for various flight situations, and we appreciate our crew for promptly reporting this situation to our leadership team," JetBlue said. "We have reported this incident to federal authorities and will participate in any investigation."

Last month, the Federal Aviation Administration alerted airlines of a "potentially hazardous situation" when flying near Venezuela, citing rising military activity and deteriorating security as tensions grew amid Trump’s threats of strikes on the country.