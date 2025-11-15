Tennessee officer working Vance's motorcade in critical condition after crash with state trooper

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A police officer in Tennessee is in critical condition after a crash with a state trooper during Vice President JD Vance's motorcade on Friday.

The incident happened in Maryville, Tennessee, according to officials.

The Maryville police officer, who was riding a motorcycle at the time of the collision, and the state trooper were supporting the vice president's motorcade.

AT LEAST 1 DEAD, 2 CRITICAL AFTER VANDERBILT LIFEFLIGHT HELICOPTER CRASH IN TENNESSEE; NTSB INVESTIGATING

The injured officer was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition.

"We ask everyone to keep the officer, family and the medical staff in your prayers," Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said in a statement. "All of us at the Maryville Police Department appreciate the concern and outpouring of support from this incredible community."

CONVICTED SEX OFFENDER ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO KILL WOMAN HE FOLLOWED HOME FROM NASHVILLE CONCERT

The trooper was also transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

"The incident took place during an executive protection mission involving multiple law enforcement agencies," the agency said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Vance was in east Tennessee for a private fundraising event Friday evening, WBIR reported.