Crime

Convicted sex offender allegedly tried to kill woman he followed home from Nashville concert

Suspect was arrested in Nashville after allegedly attacking the woman inside her apartment building elevator

Louis Casiano
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

A convicted sex offender was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a Tennessee woman in her apartment building, police said. 

Joequarius Williams, 29, is charged with the attempted murder and robbery of a 25-year-old woman whom he followed as she walked home after attending a Nov. 5 Bridgestone Arena concert, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. 

The unidentified woman told police she was walking home when she spotted a man following her from a distance. He followed her into her building and they both got into an elevator, police said.

Once inside, WIlliams grabbed the woman around her neck and allegedly said he was going to kill her. 

Joequarius Williams mugshot

Joequarius Williams, 29, a convicted sex offender, allegedly attacked a woman in an apartment building elevator.  (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

"She lost consciousness briefly due to strangulation," a police statement said. "When she came to, the man was on top of her."

When the elevator door opened, she managed to break free and made a run for it, police said. Williams allegedly took her keys and cell phone, which investigators recovered outside the building. 

Skyline of Nashville, Tennessee.

Police said the attack happened in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood. (Adina Olteanu / 500px via Getty Images)

Williams was nabbed after authorities analyzed fingerprints left on the items. 

Williams was previously convicted of aggravated assault and attempted forcible rape of a 27-year-old woman from an August 2019 incident at a Glastonbury Road apartment complex, authorities said. 

He was sentenced to probation and placed on Tennessee’s sex offender registry. Probation violation warrants are expected to be filed by the state, police said. 

Williams remains jailed on a $10.1 million bond. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
