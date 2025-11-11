Convicted sex offender allegedly tried to kill woman he followed home from Nashville concert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A convicted sex offender was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attacking a Tennessee woman in her apartment building, police said.

Joequarius Williams, 29, is charged with the attempted murder and robbery of a 25-year-old woman whom he followed as she walked home after attending a Nov. 5 Bridgestone Arena concert, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

The unidentified woman told police she was walking home when she spotted a man following her from a distance. He followed her into her building and they both got into an elevator, police said.

Once inside, WIlliams grabbed the woman around her neck and allegedly said he was going to kill her.

"She lost consciousness briefly due to strangulation," a police statement said. "When she came to, the man was on top of her."

When the elevator door opened, she managed to break free and made a run for it, police said. Williams allegedly took her keys and cell phone, which investigators recovered outside the building.

Williams was nabbed after authorities analyzed fingerprints left on the items.

Williams was previously convicted of aggravated assault and attempted forcible rape of a 27-year-old woman from an August 2019 incident at a Glastonbury Road apartment complex, authorities said.

He was sentenced to probation and placed on Tennessee’s sex offender registry. Probation violation warrants are expected to be filed by the state, police said.

Williams remains jailed on a $10.1 million bond.