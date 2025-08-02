Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tennessee

Tennessee man allegedly tries to blow up law enforcement officials during arrest at his home: authorities

Kevin Wade O'Neal faces 11 attempted murder counts after authorities found 14 explosive devices in his home

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee man faces numerous counts of attempted murder after allegedly trying to detonate explosives while law enforcement officers were apprehending him in his home, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Kevin Wade O’Neal was arrested Friday and charged with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder for the attempted murders of nine detectives and deputies, 14 counts of possessing prohibited weapons and one count of possessing explosive components.

Deputies and detectives went to O’Neal’s home Friday to locate him because he had warrants for his arrest for threatening to kill public officials and law enforcement personnel in Polk County.

When the detectives and deputies arrived, they contacted O’Neal inside the home and placed him in custody.

MANHATTAN BOMB PLOT FOILED AS FEDS CHARGE NY MAN WITH BUILDING, STASHING IEDS ACROSS CITY

Kevin Wade O'Neal mugshot

Kevin Wade O'Neal of Tennessee faces attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to detonate improvised explosive devices while law enforcement were at his home to arrest him Friday. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

But as they were apprehending O’Neal, the officers noticed something smoldering inside the room where O’Neal was found. 

The officers saw what they believed was an improvised explosive device (IED) inside the room and quickly evacuated.

Once the home was evacuated, members of the Chattanooga Police Department Bomb Squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded and executed a search warrant at O'Neal's home. During the search, authorities say, they found 14 IEDs.

VIRGINIA MAN WHO CHEERED 'POLITICAL ASSASSINATIONS' PLEADS GUILTY AFTER 150 PIPE BOMBS ARE SEIZED FROM HOME

IED Materials

Kevin Wade O'Neal of Tennessee faces attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to detonate improvised explosive devices while law enforcement officers were at his home to arrest him Friday. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

A further investigation determined O’Neal allegedly attempted to detonate the IEDs when officers arrived and while they were attempting to arrest him.

O’Neal was charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder for the alleged attempted murders of nine detectives and deputies who were at the home during his arrest.

FEDERAL AGENTS THWART MAN'S EXPLOSIVE ALLEGED PLOT AGAINST OFFICERS DURING LA RIOTS

IED Materials

Kevin Wade O'Neal of Tennessee faces attempted murder charges after allegedly trying to detonate improvised explosive devices while law enforcement officers at his home to arrest him. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

He also faces two additional counts of attempted first-degree murder for the attempted murders of two other people present at the time of his arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, O’Neal faces 14 counts of prohibited weapons – one for each IED – and a single count of possession of explosive components.

O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.