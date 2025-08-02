Tennessee man allegedly tries to blow up law enforcement officials during arrest at his home: authorities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Tennessee man faces numerous counts of attempted murder after allegedly trying to detonate explosives while law enforcement officers were apprehending him in his home, according to authorities.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Kevin Wade O’Neal was arrested Friday and charged with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder for the attempted murders of nine detectives and deputies, 14 counts of possessing prohibited weapons and one count of possessing explosive components.

Deputies and detectives went to O’Neal’s home Friday to locate him because he had warrants for his arrest for threatening to kill public officials and law enforcement personnel in Polk County.

When the detectives and deputies arrived, they contacted O’Neal inside the home and placed him in custody.

But as they were apprehending O’Neal, the officers noticed something smoldering inside the room where O’Neal was found.

The officers saw what they believed was an improvised explosive device (IED) inside the room and quickly evacuated.

Once the home was evacuated, members of the Chattanooga Police Department Bomb Squad and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) responded and executed a search warrant at O'Neal's home. During the search, authorities say, they found 14 IEDs.

A further investigation determined O’Neal allegedly attempted to detonate the IEDs when officers arrived and while they were attempting to arrest him.

O’Neal was charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder for the alleged attempted murders of nine detectives and deputies who were at the home during his arrest.

He also faces two additional counts of attempted first-degree murder for the attempted murders of two other people present at the time of his arrest.

Additionally, O’Neal faces 14 counts of prohibited weapons – one for each IED – and a single count of possession of explosive components.

O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail.