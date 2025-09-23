Teen shootout sends blue city residents running for cover as youth gangs surge ahead of mayoral race: expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City has seen an alarming rise in juvenile crime since the state’s lax "Raise the Age Law" took effect, providing a startling incentive for gangs looking to exploit the Big Apple’s youth, one expert said.

The 2018 law, signed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and endorsed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, raised the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18, ultimately allowing underaged defendants to avoid being tried as adults. The law also permits defendants as old as 21 to be held in juvenile detention facilities, instead of the typical adult centers.

However, one expert cautions the law incentivizes gang members to use juveniles to carry out serious crimes, pointing to the probability that the underaged defendant would not be tried as an adult.

"Juveniles are now being tasked with acts of violence that they weren’t part of years ago," former NYPD lieutenant Darrin Porcher told Fox News Digital.

According to Porcher, gangs previously tasked adults with committing more serious crimes. But in recent years, they have shifted to recruiting minors in hopes for a lesser prison sentence.

"The organized faction of these gangs has now elevated the participation of juveniles in committing these crimes," Porcher said.

"Let’s say there’s a war between two gangs. One gang, as opposed to sending in someone that’s 21 and over, will send somebody that is 14 years old to commit one of these horrific assaults, knowing that person is not going to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

The rise in more serious offenses is reflected in the numbers.

According to Mayor Eric Adams’ 2025 annual report, 5,623 juveniles were arrested for major felonies – such as murder, rape and assault – in 2025, marking a 9% increase from the previous year.

The statistics also mark a sharp increase in shooting victims under the age of 18, with the NYPD accounting for an 80% jump in incidents since the law was enacted in 2018. Additionally, the NYPD made 486 juvenile gun arrests in 2024, marking a quarter-century record.

"[The law] is not helpful to the community and it also allows the gangs to incentivize these young adolescents to embark upon crimes in the city of New York," Porcher told Fox News Digital.

The startling rise comes as concerned residents are preparing to cast their ballots in the city’s upcoming mayoral race.

Adams, a former NYPD captain, has sought to regain control over the city's crime issues after following the far-left administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio. Democrats nominated self-described socialist Zohran Mamdani in this year's primary, setting him up as the frontrunner in a race that includes former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

The key race heats up as instances of violence continue to plague the Big Apple.

On Sept. 15, three teenagers – two 15-year-olds and an 18-year-old identified as Damien Calhoun – were arrested after allegedly exchanging gunfire in the city’s Harlem neighborhood, FOX 5 reported . Surveillance video captured the shootout that reportedly left the two 15-year-olds wounded.

Police say they responded to the shooting after hearing gunshots while leaving the nearby Wagner Houses, and subsequently fired their weapons while on scene. It is unclear if any of their bullets struck the teenagers, according to the NYPD.

Police said they also discovered a high-capacity magazine while searching Calhoun’s backpack.

The criminal histories of the teens involved have also been called into question, with Calhoun possessing an extensive record, including a guilty plea for attempted murder. One of the 15-year-olds also has an open violent felony case, FOX 5 reported.

"It's unfortunate whenever a police officer has to discharge their firearm for the safety of the officer, or people in that community," Porcher said. "We want to do the best that we can, [and we] want to – as much as possible – prevent using deadly physical force."

New York City has seen juvenile murder arrests quadruple since the law was enacted, rising from eight in 2017 to 30 in 2024, according to the NYPD.

However, Adams has acknowledged the law’s impact on young people throughout the city and its contribution to the rise in arrests.

"Mayor Adams has been clear that the ‘Raise the Age’ legislation passed by the former governor has contributed significantly to both perpetrators and victims of violent crimes being younger," a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"That is why we continue to press state legislators to reform laws like these and ensure the public is safe and people are held accountable. It is unfortunate that this legislation has contributed to higher rearrest rates among youth probationers and youth arrests for felonies, but the Adams administration is committed to educating and engaging youth before they ever make contact with the justice system."

As a result, Adams has pledged to invest in community resources targeting gang, youth and domestic violence. However, Porcher cautions parents that their teenagers could be participating in gang activity without showing any indication of their involvement.

"Ultimately, it's those social constructs that the adolescent is a part of, whether they're in school or just hanging out in the neighborhood that leads these adolescents to the nefarious behavior," Porcher told Fox News Digital. "And in many instances, the parents may not even know that that's what their kid is doing unless they're alerted by police. But a lot of times this stuff doesn't come into the house."

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.