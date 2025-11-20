Chicago residents demand action, accountability after mob of children brutally beats mother and 9-year-old son

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Residents are speaking out after a viral video captured a Chicago mother and her nine-year-old son being brutally beaten by a mob of elementary-aged children while walking home from school.

"I'm trying to get justice for my son," said 33-year-old Corshawnda Hatter, the mother attacked in Monday's incident.

Hatter said the children hit her son, dragged her into the grass and pulled her hair. The two were later transported to an area hospital and were listed in serious condition.

Pastor Corey Brooks said Thursday on "Fox & Friends" that the development is indicative of a larger problem.

CHICAGO SCHOOLS SILENT ON PUNISHMENT OR PUBLIC CONDEMNATION OF TEACHER WHO MOCKED CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH

"Unfortunately, this is the cycle that we continue to see in the city of Chicago, where violence is so rampant and parents aren't being held accountable," he told Fox News' Lawrence Jones.

"That's the reason why I am walking across America, trying to get people to wake up in our urban areas so they can understand the magnitude of the issues that we're faced with every single day."

Brooks, along with Chicago Police 7th District Councilman Joseph Williams, reacted to the news by calling for accountability and change.

"I think we've gone away from [respect], and we have to get back to those days," Williams said.

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS OVER 'DERANGED' TEACHER MOCKING CHARLIE KIRK'S DEATH IN 'NO KINGS' VIRAL VIDEO

"I think no mother or children should have to experience something so traumatic. . . . That's a horrifying video. It shows disrespect. No child should ever feel comfortable putting their hands on an adult."

Williams criticized how the situation unfolded, noting that Hatter had previously gone to the school to report the bullying her son faced — but nothing was done.

"This is happening throughout the Chicago public school system," he warned.

"Many children are being bullied, and we have to put measures in place and make sure that those parents' voices are being heard, and that those children's voices are being heard. Because if not, this can really overspill into something even bigger, I believe."

The video garnered attention from other Chicago officials, including Mayor Brandon Johnson, who said he was "deeply disturbed" to see the footage and blasted the behavior as "unacceptable."

The Chicago Police Department also put out a statement on the matter, saying, "Both victims were transported to Trinity Hospital in serious condition. No one is in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating."

Chicago Public Schools addressed the matter in a statement to FOX 32 Chicago on Tuesday:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) prioritizes the safety and well being of our students, staff, and families, and we are committed to building a physically and emotionally safe teaching and learning environment in every school.

"We are horrified by the attack on this family, and we are working collaboratively with City departments and agencies to provide support to the victims of the attack. CPS is coordinating closely with the Mayor's Office, CPD, CHA, and other City departments to provide additional support to the family.

"School administrators, teachers, and support staff work with students to create an open environment where conflicts and grievances can be addressed. School leaders work with parents and all parties involved to find a resolution, adhering to the Student Code of Conduct (SCC) as they address any confirmed violations. In addition, it is always our goal for all members of our school communities, including staff, students, and parents, to work together proactively to maintain a safe and calm environment at our schools."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP