11-year-old killed in road rage shooting on the way to school, police say

An 11-year-old boy in Nevada was killed on the way to school when two drivers engaged in a road rage incident in which one fired into the other vehicle, according to police.

Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader told reporters on Friday that the road rage incident began at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time when one driver attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder.

That allegedly led to a verbal exchange, at which point the 22-year-old suspect allegedly fired a single round into the other vehicle, striking the child. The driver of the vehicle with the 11-year-old passenger then rammed into the suspect's car, causing them to come to a stop in the middle of the freeway, according to Rader. The drivers then allegedly exited their vehicles and engaged in a heated exchange.

The suspect, who has since been identified as Tyler Matthew Johns, was arrested for open murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Rader identified the driver of the car with the 11-year-old victim as the boy's stepfather. He also said that Johns was alone in his vehicle.

Despite the efforts of first responders and medical professionals, the 11-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries, the police chief said.

Rader and the police department are calling on the public to "do better" and not allow traffic to get the best of them, especially as the holiday season approaches.

"I just want to remind everybody that we lost a life today that we didn't have to lose. An 11-year-old was on his way to school and this senseless act took his life," Rader said at a Friday news conference. "I need everybody to be patient on our roadways. We have an obligation to look out for each other."

"The holidays are coming up, and we usually have congestion and tempers run high. It is not worth it to engage in this type of behavior," he added. "I would rather you be stuck in traffic and late for your destination than have to go to a funeral for a loved one or potentially spend the rest of your life in prison."

In the wake of the tragic incident, Rader also called on everyone to "have an appreciation for the sanctity of life."