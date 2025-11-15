Expand / Collapse search
11-year-old killed in road rage shooting on the way to school, police say

Henderson police chief calls on public to 'do better' after fatal freeway incident

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Nevada police call on community to ‘do better’ after 11-year-old killed in road rage incident Video

Nevada police call on community to ‘do better’ after 11-year-old killed in road rage incident

An 11-year-old child was killed on the way to school when two vehicles got into a road rage incident and one of the drivers shot into the vehicle in which the child was a passenger, police said. (Credit: Henderson Police Department)

An 11-year-old boy in Nevada was killed on the way to school when two drivers engaged in a road rage incident in which one fired into the other vehicle, according to police.

Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader told reporters on Friday that the road rage incident began at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time when one driver attempted to pass another vehicle on the shoulder. 

That allegedly led to a verbal exchange, at which point the 22-year-old suspect allegedly fired a single round into the other vehicle, striking the child. The driver of the vehicle with the 11-year-old passenger then rammed into the suspect's car, causing them to come to a stop in the middle of the freeway, according to Rader. The drivers then allegedly exited their vehicles and engaged in a heated exchange.

Tyler Matthew Johns

Tyler Matthew Johns, 22, is accused of fatally shooting an 11-year-old boy during a road rage incident in Nevada. (Henderson Police Department)

The suspect, who has since been identified as Tyler Matthew Johns, was arrested for open murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Rader identified the driver of the car with the 11-year-old victim as the boy's stepfather. He also said that Johns was alone in his vehicle.

Despite the efforts of first responders and medical professionals, the 11-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries, the police chief said.

Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader and other officers speak to media

Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader briefs the media after an 11-year-old was killed in a road rage incident. (Henderson Police Department)

Rader and the police department are calling on the public to "do better" and not allow traffic to get the best of them, especially as the holiday season approaches.

"I just want to remind everybody that we lost a life today that we didn't have to lose. An 11-year-old was on his way to school and this senseless act took his life," Rader said at a Friday news conference. "I need everybody to be patient on our roadways. We have an obligation to look out for each other."

Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

This file image shows police units responding to the scene of an emergency. (Getty Images)

"The holidays are coming up, and we usually have congestion and tempers run high. It is not worth it to engage in this type of behavior," he added. "I would rather you be stuck in traffic and late for your destination than have to go to a funeral for a loved one or potentially spend the rest of your life in prison."

In the wake of the tragic incident, Rader also called on everyone to "have an appreciation for the sanctity of life."

