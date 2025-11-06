Student arrested for flipping Turning Point table charged days prior in similar anti-conservative incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A student at the University of Iowa who was arrested Wednesday after police say he flipped a Turning Point USA table on campus was arrested only days prior for a similar alleged act against the school's Young America's Foundation (YAF) group.

A criminal complaint against Justin Calhoon says he flipped a YAF table on campus on Oct. 27. He was arrested on Oct. 31 and charged with disorderly conduct, fifth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree harassment, according to arrest records.

The complaint says that Calhoon left a residence hall early in the afternoon and was caught on campus surveillance approaching the YAF table and displaying "disruptive and aggressive behavior."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CAMPUS RADICALS COAST TO COAST

"Upon arrival, Defendant disrupted their assembly by flipping the groups [sic] table, made obscene gestures, and shouted profanity, including 's--- my d---,' while flipping off the group," the complaint says. It also notes that some of YAF's property was damaged.

A second criminal complaint from the same incident says a female YAF member "expressed concern for her personal safety and well-being if contact continues with the organization due to fear of potential future threats."

Only a week after his first campus arrest, Calhoon was arrested again on Wednesday when he allegedly flipped a Turning Point USA table.

Video of that incident shows a man identified by police as Calhoon lunging across the table, yanking it toward him and flipping it on its side while Turning Point promotional materials spilled onto the pavement.

UNIVERSITY FIRES TURNING POINT USA TABLE FLIPPER FROM TEACHING ASSISTANT ROLE AFTER CAMPUS OUTBURST

He was arrested hours later and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, fifth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of third-degree harassment.

The group of female Turning Point students was also left feeling intimidated.

"The incident left the group visibly shaken and disrupted their event," a criminal complaint from that incident said. "They were forced to reset their table and reported feeling frazzled and intimidated, particularly as all members present were female."

ILLINOIS STATE TEACHING ASSISTANT FIRED AFTER TRYING TO FLIP TPUSA TABLE TWICE IN VIRAL CLASH

In response to a comment request about Calhoon's run-in with Turning Point, the University of Iowa said students are expected to adhere to certain conduct standards, but did not say whether Calhoon has, or will be, disciplined.

"All Iowa students are expected to follow the Code of Student Life, which sets standards for student behavior and conduct. While the outcome of these investigations are considered confidential, discipline is based on the severity of the violation," a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The spokesperson also said the school believes in free speech.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The University of Iowa is fully committed to Free Speech, requiring First Amendment Training for all students annually and frequently communicating expectations for tolerating different viewpoints," the spokesperson said.

The University of Iowa did not respond to a request for comment regarding Calhoon's YAF run-in.