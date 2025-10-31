Young America's Foundation table gets trashed at OSU by person who tells conservatives to ‘f--- off’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Students at Oklahoma State University who are part of the school’s Young America’s Foundation (YAF) chapter set up a table on campus to facilitate discussion and share their views with their fellow peers.

It wasn’t long before another student who proclaimed their name was "No" made their way over to the table to scoop up all the students’ flyers and other handouts and throw them away across the lawn nearby.

YAF member Joshua Wilson can be heard in the background saying, "This is our property, and you are once again stealing it and littering," mentioning multiple times across various clips that the individual came up to their table three separate times to harass them.

"Freedom of speech means you have the right to say whatever you want, and I have the right to tell you to f--- off," the person responded, proceeding to label the other students "fascists" multiple times.

"You have the right to freedom of speech, but not to censor others’ [freedom of] speech," the YAF member responded.

"The government doesn’t have the right to tell you to shut up — I do," the antagonist replied. "You don’t have to listen. I can’t force you to shut up, but I can tell you to f--- off."

Wilson went on to inform "No" about the heckler’s veto, defined as the "First Amendment right to free speech, the government is not allowed to shut down the speech just because other people don’t like the message that is being conveyed."

"Jesus loves you anyway, and I hope you come to your senses," the chapter member added. "You’ll realize we can have [a] conversation without you throwing our stuff away."

The angry individual replied that the YAF members didn’t "deserve a conversation."

Wilson told Fox News Digital, "It is such a shame that people would rather resort to violence or destruction than have a conversation. I hope the university takes swift action, to ensure that students — regardless of political standing — can feel safe to practice their First Amendment rights."

Andrew Williamson, a witness of the incident and member of the OSU YAF chapter who called law enforcement and filed an initial police report, told Fox News Digital, "This individual repeatedly harassed us, stole from us, and deliberately damaged our materials, ignoring multiple requests to stop."

The statement continued that when things escalated, "We contacted OSU Police, who arrived shortly."

"A police report has been filed, and we look forward to swift progress in the investigation. We expect this individual to face the full consequences of the law, as well as university discipline, up to and including expulsion," Williamson added. "Nearly every time a conservative group engages in free speech on campus, the LGBTQ mafia resorts to screeching and violence."

OSU commented on the post, writing, "Oklahoma State University supports free speech. The OSU Police Department is actively investigating this incident."

