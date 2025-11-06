Violent mob attacks pro-Israel gathering in Toronto days after mayor’s ‘genocide in Gaza’ remarks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pro-Israel event in Toronto turned violent on Wednesday when anti-Israel activists stormed a private venue, injuring one speaker and damaging property. The attack came just days after Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow faced criticism for describing "the genocide in Gaza," a remark that Jewish groups warned could inflame tensions in the city.

The event, organized by the student group Students Supporting Israel at Toronto Metropolitan University and featuring Israeli military veterans, was moved off campus at the last minute for safety reasons. Despite the secrecy, about 40 masked agitators found the venue and forced their way inside, breaking glass and attacking participants.

Israeli-American speaker Jonathan Karten, who divides his time between Israel and New York, said he had come to Toronto to talk to students about his uncle, Sharon Edri, an Israeli soldier kidnapped and murdered by Hamas in 1996. "As soon as we got there, we were attacked by roughly forty protesters—terrorists, whatever you want to call them," he told Fox News Digital. "Five managed to get into the main room. One had a drill bit. A guy broke through the glass door, I got knocked in the face, and we barricaded ourselves with tables and chairs until police came."

He said the protesters seemed to know the location in advance. "They were waiting for us before we even started speaking," he said. "It’s not something I assumed would happen in a civilian population in a Western country."

The assault took place less than a week after Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said during an event that "the genocide in Gaza impacts us all." The remark drew immediate outrage from Jewish organizations. "It’s shocking and dangerous language," said Michael Levitt, CEO of the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center, who urged Chow to apologize and clarify that Israel is not committing genocide. "Words like these validate hate and normalize the harassment of Jews," he told The Algemeiner.

According to the Toronto police statement, a group of protesters entered the private event without permission, damaged property, and caused attendees to fear for their safety. One person was injured by broken glass.

Police arrested five people in connection with the attack. All are scheduled to appear in court in January.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Fox News Digital that while antisemitic incidents remain the most frequently reported hate-motivated category in the city, they have declined 41% compared to last year.

Despite his injuries, Karten said he intends to keep speaking on campuses. "We’re cautious, but not scared," he said. "We have to make sure Jewish and Israeli voices are heard without fear.