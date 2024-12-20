Strange laws in Nevada, including ones preventing state lotteries and swearing on the Strip

Every state has perplexing laws on the books, including Nevada.

With the world-renowned casinos and hotels of the Las Vegas Strip, it comes as no surprise that some of the state's strangest laws revolve around gambling.

Read on about unusual laws in the Silver State.

STRANGE LAWS IN NEW MEXICO, INCLUDING TROUBLE FOR TRIPPING A HORSE

There are five states that don't participate in state lotteries, and Nevada is one of them.

The other states that don't take part in the drawings are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii and Utah.

While you won't be able to buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets in Nevada, there are plenty of other ways to gamble in the Silver State.

WEIRD LAWS IN MASSACHUSETTS INCLUDING A $20 FINE, POSSIBLE JAIL TIME FOR FRIGHTENING A PIGEON

Nevada is home to many pawn shops, with plenty of rules and regulations regarding sales.

One law regards buying property from someone who is under the influence.

According to Nevada Statute § 646.060, "a pawnbroker, and a clerk, agent or employee of a pawnbroker" cannot receive "property from a person under the age of 18 years, common drunkard, habitual user of controlled substances, habitual criminal, habitual felon, habitually fraudulent felon, person in an intoxicated condition, known thief or receiver of stolen property, or known associate of a thief or receiver of stolen property, whether the person is acting in his or her own behalf or as the agent of another."

Those who break this law are guilty of a misdemeanor.

The Las Vegas Strip is full of delectable dining, plentiful shops, world-renowned entertainment, lavish hotels and casinos, and sometimes, foul language.

City municipal ordinance 10.40.030 covers swearing while in the area.

"The use of profane, vile or obscene language or words upon the public streets, alleys, or highway of the City is prohibited," according to the law.

WEIRD LAWS IN COLORADO, INCLUDING ONE AGAINST THROWING SNOWBALLS

If you do let a swear slip on the Strip, don't worry. This law is not commonly enforced.

On the historic Fremont Street in Las Vegas, there is plenty to do to keep you entertained late into the night, and also restrictions that may surprise you.

Don't expect a hula-hooping contest on Fremont Street, as the recreational activity is one of many banned in the area.

"The use of unicycles, bicycles and other types of cycles, skateboards, roller skates, in-line skates, hula hoops larger than four feet in diameter, and shopping carts, except as authorized by The Fremont Street Experience Limited Liability Company in connection with special events and mall entertainment," according to Section 11.68.100 the Las Vegas Code of Ordinances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nevada has a detailed section in state law regarding funeral processions.

The "Rules of the Road" section of the state's law covers rights that are granted to an individual driving an emergency vehicle, leading a funeral procession or driving a regulatory agency vehicle.

Included in this law is the right to run red lights after slowing down when necessary and exceeding the posted speed by 15 mph "to overtake the procession and direct traffic at the next intersection."

Additionally, those leading funeral processions or driving vehicles mentioned above can "disregard regulations governing direction of movement or turning in specified directions. The driver of a vehicle escorting a funeral procession may direct the movements of the vehicles in the procession in a similar manner and may direct the movements of other vehicles."