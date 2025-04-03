Aspiring firefighter dies in snowboarding accident at popular ski resort

An aspiring firefighter died after suffering from serious injuries while vacationing at an eastern California ski resort over the weekend.

Roman Lacayo, 25, was visiting the Kirkwood Mountain Resort when he sustained "major head injuries" in a snowboarding accident, the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release .

On Saturday, the Kirkwood Ski Patrol responded to a "medical incident" on the resort's intermediate trail and transported Lacayo to the Barton Medical Clinic, located in the facility's base area, a resort spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Authorities were called to the clinic at approximately 12:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a snowboarding accident, according to police. He was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.

The Alpine County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information.

Lacayo was visiting the resort with his girlfriend and friends when he fell and hit his head, KCRA-TV reported .

"On behalf of the full team here at Kirkwood, we extend our deepest sympathy and support to the guest’s family and friends," Ricky Newberry, Kirkwood's vice president and general manager, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Our thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time."

Lacayo had recently graduated from a Southern California fire academy and was "close to achieving his dream," Nathan Clardy, Lacayo’s father, told KCRA-TV.

"It's heartbreaking because as a dad, I wasn't there with him. I know there's nothing I could have changed, but just not being there with him," Clardy said.

Two days before his death, the aspiring firefighter filled out an application to join one department, the station reported.

Clardy is now grappling with his son’s death as the family makes preparations to transport his remains to his home in Corona, telling KCRA-TV the process has been a "logistical nightmare."

"He embodies what we call service above self," Clardy said. "And even prior to the fire service, his natural instinct was to take care of other people."

Lacayo's family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.