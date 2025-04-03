Expand / Collapse search
California

Aspiring firefighter dies in snowboarding accident at popular ski resort

Roman Lacayo died from his injuries while snowboarding at California's Kirkwood Mountain Resort, south of Lake Tahoe

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
An aspiring firefighter died after suffering from serious injuries while vacationing at an eastern California ski resort over the weekend. 

Roman Lacayo, 25, was visiting the Kirkwood Mountain Resort when he sustained "major head injuries" in a snowboarding accident, the Alpine County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release

On Saturday, the Kirkwood Ski Patrol responded to a "medical incident" on the resort's intermediate trail and transported Lacayo to the Barton Medical Clinic, located in the facility's base area, a resort spokesperson confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Authorities were called to the clinic at approximately 12:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a snowboarding accident, according to police. He was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m. 

  • Roman Lacayo in firefighter gear
    Image 1 of 2

    Roman Lacayo poses for a photo wearing his firefighter gear. (GoFundMe)

  • Roman Lacayo was killed in a snowboarding accident at a California resort
    Image 2 of 2

    Roman Lacayo was a "beloved son, brother, uncle, grandson, boyfriend, friend and an aspiring firefighter," his family wrote in an online fundraiser.  (GoFundMe)

The Alpine County Sheriff and Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information. 

Lacayo was visiting the resort with his girlfriend and friends when he fell and hit his head, KCRA-TV reported

"On behalf of the full team here at Kirkwood, we extend our deepest sympathy and support to the guest’s family and friends," Ricky Newberry, Kirkwood's vice president and general manager, said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Our thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time." 

  • Kirkwood Ski Resort in California
    Image 1 of 2

    The Highway 88 entrance to Kirkwood Ski Resort, located near Lake Tahoe, in Kirkwood, California, on April 11, 2021. (George Rose/Getty Images)

  • Kirkwood Ski Resort in California covered in snow
    Image 2 of 2

    Kirkwood Ski Resort was buried in 10 feet of snow on April 8, 2022.  (George Rose/Getty Images)

Lacayo had recently graduated from a Southern California fire academy and was "close to achieving his dream," Nathan Clardy, Lacayo’s father, told KCRA-TV. 

"It's heartbreaking because as a dad, I wasn't there with him. I know there's nothing I could have changed, but just not being there with him," Clardy said.

Two days before his death, the aspiring firefighter filled out an application to join one department, the station reported. 

Clardy is now grappling with his son’s death as the family makes preparations to transport his remains to his home in Corona, telling KCRA-TV the process has been a "logistical nightmare." 

"He embodies what we call service above self," Clardy said. "And even prior to the fire service, his natural instinct was to take care of other people." 

Lacayo's family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

