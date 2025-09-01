Six people shot, one slashed in NYC violence after West Indian Day Parade ends Monday evening

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Labor Day celebration in Brooklyn culminated in violence with at least six people shot and another slashed in separate incidents following the West Indian Day Parade, according to the NYPD.

Police said the shootings and stabbings occurred across four locations in Crown Heights as parade crowds dispersed between late afternoon and early evening, per Fox 5 NY.

The first report came at 5:35 p.m. near 1098 Eastern Parkway, where a woman in her 40s was grazed in the back and a man in his 20s was shot in the leg. Both were hospitalized and are in a stable condition.

Less than an hour later, around 6:12 p.m., a man was slashed near Eastern Parkway and Nostrand Avenue.

Police confirmed he suffered multiple injuries but declined medical treatment and refused to cooperate with investigators.

At 6:46 p.m., two men were shot in the shoulder near Classon Avenue and Eastern Parkway. One was taken to Kings County Hospital, while the other arrived by private means; both were listed in stable condition.

Another serious incident occurred minutes later at 6:55 p.m., when a 53-year-old man was struck in the neck and leg outside Yard Pot Restaurant and Bakery on Nostrand Avenue and Sterling Street.

He was hospitalized in critical condition. A 40-year-old woman was also shot in the ankle and later arrived at the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a person of interest is in custody but offered no details about possible connections between the incidents.

The identities of the victims have also not been released, and no charges have been announced. The investigation is ongoing.