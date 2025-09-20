Shooting at New Hampshire country club leaves 1 dead, multiple injured; suspect in custody: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A suspect is in custody after a shooting at a New Hampshire country club left one person dead and multiple others injured on Saturday, authorities said.

The deadly shooting took place at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, New Hampshire, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Details surrounding the incident are limited, but the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said one man entered the club and fired several gunshots – striking one man and killing him. Other people were also injured – some with gunshot wounds, some not – but an exact number was not given.

The shooter, who has not been publicly identified, was detained at the scene and taken into custody, the AG's office said, adding that "there is no present threat to the public."

Authorities had initially reported that two armed suspects fled the scene, and that while one was in custody, another remained at large. The AG's office has since said those reports were "erroneous" and the one and only suspect is in custody.

"Additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation," the New Hampshire AG's office said.

The Sheraton Hotel, located on Tara Boulevard in Nashua, has been designated as the unification site, police said. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the Sky Meadow area at this time.

Sky Meadow Country Club is known for its golf course, dining and event facilities, according to its website.

In neighboring Dunstable, Massachusetts, — fewer than 10 miles from Nashua — officials issued a shelter-in-place order for residents on Thorndike Street, High Street and Hardy Street. That order has since been lifted.

"My team and I are closely monitoring reports of the horrific tragedy at Sky Meadow Country Club tonight," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., posted to X on Saturday. "Billy and I are praying for those injured. There is no place in our state for this type of senseless violence."

Democratic Rep. Maggie Goodlander posted to X, "I’m closely monitoring the tragic reports of a shooting tonight at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua. My heart is with the victims, their families, and the entire Nashua community as we await more information."

New Hampshire State Police said it is assisting the Nashua Police Department with the investigation.

The Nashua Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Nashua Fire Rescue declined to comment.