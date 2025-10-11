ATF deploys elite team after deadly Tennessee explosion; search on for 18 missing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it deployed an "elite team" Saturday to help investigate the massive explosion at a Tennessee manufacturing plant, where 18 people still remain missing.

Officials said "multiple" people were dead after the blast at Accurate Energetic Systems near Bucksnort, located about 50 miles west of Nashville, just before 8 a.m. local time Friday.

"ATF’s National Response Team is an elite team comprised of highly trained investigative experts, with state-of-the-art equipment, specializing in explosives, fire and bombing investigations," the agency said in a statement. "The team, which can deploy anywhere in the United States within 24 hours of notification, is made up of special agents, certified explosives specialists, bomb technicians, explosives enforcement officers, fire protection engineers, certified fire investigators, chemists, and other specialists."

"Team members, who are deploying from all over the country, are expected to arrive on scene today," the ATF added, noting that the team previously investigated "national-level incidents such as the 9/11 terrorist attack on the Pentagon; the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta; the Oklahoma City bombing and the 1993 World Trade Center bombing."

TENNESSEE MANUFACTURING PLANT EXPLOSION LEAVES MULTIPLE PEOPLE DEAD, 18 MISSING

"The team’s primary responsibility will be leading the investigation into the origin and cause of the explosion, including analyzing, processing and documenting the scene," the ATF also said.

Describing the incident Friday, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told reporters that, "This has probably been one of the most devastating situations that I’ve been on in my career."

Jeremy Moore was identified by WZTV as a longtime employee at the facility who is now missing.

"I did find out it was the building, Building 602, that he worked in and that he was on the missing list," his mother, Ava Hinson, told the station. "The last I heard from him, he dropped his daughter off with me and was headed to work."

"It’s unbelievable, the not knowing, I almost, I don’t want to hear bad news, but I’d almost feel better if I knew," she added, according to WZTV.

Accurate Energetic Systems released a statement about the explosion on its website.

"At approximately 7:45am this morning, there was a tragic accident at our facility," Accurate Energetic Systems wrote. "Emergency response teams and investigative agencies remain on scene, and the situation is under active investigation."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, coworkers, and community members affected by this incident," the statement added. "We extend our gratitude to all first responders who continue to work tirelessly under difficult conditions. We will provide updates as more verified information becomes available."

Fox News Digital reached out to Accurate Energetic Systems on Saturday morning seeking additional information but did not immediately hear back.

Signs near the site on Saturday asked for prayers for the families, according to The Associated Press.

EXPLOSION CAUGHT ON CAMERA ROCKS BEACH TOWN AFTER HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER HITS GAS LINE, FIREFIGHTERS INJURED

Rescuers had to wait for hours to begin their search because of the burning field of debris and risks of secondary explosions at the site southwest of Nashville, authorities said. The area is now secure and there is no longer a risk.

Davis said he expected that the investigation would span at least days before authorities would know what could have caused the explosion that happened just before 8 a.m. on Friday. He cautioned that there wouldn’t be a "short-term explanation."

Davis said the explosion Friday resulted in a number of fatalities, which he didn't specify, and that 18 people were still missing. He referred to them as "souls."

The manufacturing plant sits on 1,300 acres in Bucksnort, Tennessee, an unincorporated rural community approximately 60 miles southwest of Nashville. There are eight plant buildings that manufacture, store and research explosives for customers beyond just the military, including aerospace, oil and other commercial demolition industries.

The company also uses the sprawling campus to test explosives, according to its website, measuring the velocity of explosions as well as their impact on surrounding areas under varying environmental conditions.

"At the height of the response yesterday, there were more than 300 emergency personnel from 18 local, state, and federal agencies on scene collaborating on the ongoing investigation and response," the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Saturday. "This coordinated effort is focused on ensuring public safety, supporting impacted families, and determining the cause of the incident."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We ask Tennesseans to join us in prayer for the families impacted by this tragic incident," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee wrote on X on Friday.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano, Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.