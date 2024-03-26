Ship strike triggers East Coast bridge collapse, lid lifted on abusive mommy blogger and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘MASS CASUALTY’ – 'Dire' rescue after ship strike triggers Baltimore bridge collapse, sending cars plummeting 185 feet into water. Continue reading …

CONSTITUTIONAL CONUNDRUM – Legal experts break down why Trump's whopping fee could be against the law. Continue reading …

DESERT DEN – Police lift the lid on bizarre finds in mansion of abusive mommy blogger accomplice. Continue reading …

‘ONGOING INVESTIGATION’ – Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by Homeland Security. Continue reading …

CROWN TILTED – Surprising alliance emerges among prominent royals amid Kate's cancer struggle. Continue reading …





POLITICS

'TOP SOLDIERS’ – Left-wing activist who hired a close ally of notorious antisemite Farrakhan has visited Biden White House 7 times. Continue reading …

GREEN CARD PRIVILEGED – NYC Council asking state's highest court to let non-citizens vote in local elections after law struck down. Continue reading …

COLD SHOULDER – Black lawmakers reject Democrat frontrunner in tight Senate race after use of racial slur. Continue reading …

BORDER BATTLE – Mexico tells court Texas immigration law is threat to its 'sovereign' rights. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

REBELLION FROM WITHIN – Ronna McDaniel meltdown marks latest news outlet to face revolt from liberal staff. Continue reading …

TAKING THE PLUNGE – Christine Blasey Ford recounts chaotic, 'bitter' experience around accusing Kavanaugh. Continue reading …

STAR POWER – Celebrities read Trump indictments on MSNBC podcast. Continue reading …

‘WHOOPI WAS RIGHT’ – 'The View' hosts regret falling down 'crazy rabbit hole' about Kate Middleton after cancer revelation. Continue reading …









OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Ronna McDaniel was the best hire NBC could make. Continue reading …

BESS BLACKBURN – Uncle Sam is helping illegal immigrants more than our brave troops. Continue reading …







PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – They're trying to put Trump behind bars and or bankrupt him before the election. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Every indictment and court victory helps Trump. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Trump scored a ‘major’ legal victory out of New York. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Angry, hyper-liberal women in the Bay Area are scaring off what would be their best partners. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

IN THE SHADOWS – ISIS-K recruits with deadly attacks. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of 8 questions! Continue reading …

UNLIKELY ALLIANCE – Prince William developed close bond with ‘wicked stepmother’ as wife, father battle cancer. Continue reading …

POSTPONE THE PLUNGE? – Cold therapy benefits are called into question. Continue reading …

RESIDENT CATS – A pair of energetic bobcat kittens are shown in New Orleans checking out their new environment – and finding surprises at every turn. See video …











WATCH

ALINA HABBA – Letitia James had to eat every single tweet she posted. See video …

JONATHAN TURLEY – Americans don’t like seeing what's happening to Trump in New York. See video …













FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…









THE LAST WORD

"Try and hope as they might, the legal forces in New York, Georgia and D.C. are finding it harder and harder to accomplish their mission, which is to put Trump behind bars and or bankrupt him before the election. Now, today, the New York appellate court slashed the obscene amount Judge Engoron ordered Trump to post to appeal the case from $454 million to $175 million. Now, the left's longtime fantasy was to see New York A.G. Letitia James personally slap padlocks on the front doors of Trump's prized real estate. Now, there was a palpable disappointment."

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.