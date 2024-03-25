Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

LAURA INGRAHAM: They're trying to put Trump behind bars and or bankrupt him before the election

Ingraham says the legal forces in New York, DC and Georgia are finding it 'harder and harder to accomplish their mission'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Laura: Media outraged that the legal system gives Trump any rights at all Video

Laura: Media outraged that the legal system gives Trump any rights at all

Fox News host Laura Ingraham gives her take on the left’s ‘palpable disappointment’ with former President Trump’s reduced New York civil fraud bond on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to a New York appeals court slashing former President Trump's "obscene" New York civil fraud bond Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Try and hope as they might, the legal forces in New York, Georgia and D.C. are finding it harder and harder to accomplish their mission, which is to put Trump behind bars and or bankrupt him before the election. Now, today, the New York appellate court slashed the obscene amount Judge Engoron ordered Trump to post to appeal the case from $454 million to $175 million. Now, the left's longtime fantasy was to see New York A.G. Letitia James personally slap padlocks on the front doors of Trump's prized real estate. Now, there was a palpable disappointment. I could hear it on the other cable nets.

TRUMP HUSH MONEY TRIAL TO BEGIN APRIL 15, JUDGE RULES, DENYING MOTION TO DELAY

The Trump exception to due process and basic fairness. Now these people would attend candlelight vigils to protect the due process rights of illegals before deportation. But they're outraged that the system gives Trump any rights at all.

Trump rips Biden, court cases against him: What they're doing is 'criminal' Video

Well, if he can't wrap his cerebrum around that, he should stick to gabbing about the Red Sox. Yet another in the simpleton pundit category is Michael Steele, the failed former RNC chair. He, too, is stunned that the appellate court made a sane ruling, posting, "Yet again, Donald Trump gets special treatment with his own private system of justice. This makes absolutely no sense." Well, what makes no sense is that comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So now the Never Trumpers are so deluded, they actually what? Think the New York Appellate Court is MAGA? Special treatment? The only people getting special treatment in New York are the thugs terrorizing people on the streets and getting away with it.

This article was written by Fox News staff.