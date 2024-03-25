LAURA INGRAHAM: They're trying to put Trump behind bars and or bankrupt him before the election

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reacts to a New York appeals court slashing former President Trump's "obscene" New York civil fraud bond Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Try and hope as they might, the legal forces in New York, Georgia and D.C. are finding it harder and harder to accomplish their mission, which is to put Trump behind bars and or bankrupt him before the election. Now, today, the New York appellate court slashed the obscene amount Judge Engoron ordered Trump to post to appeal the case from $454 million to $175 million. Now, the left's longtime fantasy was to see New York A.G. Letitia James personally slap padlocks on the front doors of Trump's prized real estate. Now, there was a palpable disappointment. I could hear it on the other cable nets.

…

The Trump exception to due process and basic fairness. Now these people would attend candlelight vigils to protect the due process rights of illegals before deportation. But they're outraged that the system gives Trump any rights at all.

…

Well, if he can't wrap his cerebrum around that, he should stick to gabbing about the Red Sox. Yet another in the simpleton pundit category is Michael Steele, the failed former RNC chair. He, too, is stunned that the appellate court made a sane ruling, posting, "Yet again, Donald Trump gets special treatment with his own private system of justice. This makes absolutely no sense." Well, what makes no sense is that comment.

So now the Never Trumpers are so deluded, they actually what? Think the New York Appellate Court is MAGA? Special treatment? The only people getting special treatment in New York are the thugs terrorizing people on the streets and getting away with it.